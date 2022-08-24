ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

realtynewsreport.com

CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston's City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
HOUSTON, TX
CYPRESS, TX
The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as "One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas" in Travel + Leisure magazine

THE WOODLANDS, TX – It's become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a 'hidden gem.' Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we're hard pressed to find a better description.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. "Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground," recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. "Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique."
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Stronger Houston: The San Jose Clinic expands healthcare services in Fort Bend County after first providing emergency services in the aftermath of Harvey

ROSENBERG – The San Jose Clinic serves uninsured and underinsured patients in Houston. While the clinic has been around for 100 years, it didn't come to Rosenberg until after Hurricane Harvey. In the days after the hurricane, San Jose Clinic staff realized people in the Rosenberg area had a lot of undiagnosed diseases and needed help with healthcare.
HOUSTON, TX
H-E-B Names 2022 Quest For Texas Best Winners

DALLAS, TX -- After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.
DALLAS, TX
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. "We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It's been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven't had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us," Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
LINCOLN, NE
Activity Continues on Katy Boardwalk District Trail System, Entry Roads

Construction has started on the second phase of Katy Boardwalk District's 2.3-mile outer loop trail, one of the project's four trail experiences, while work nears completion on the first of three roadways into the property with the second starting in September. The phase-two trail project includes the build...
KATY, TX
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston

We're tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on "House 2 Home with Lily Jang". Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
HOUSTON, TX

