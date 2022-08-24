Read full article on original website
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School
Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
One Person Killed Another Injured in Lateral A Road Crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Thursday in the 1300 bock of Lateral A Road after the car the victim was riding in was rear ended as the driver attempted to turn into a local orchard. Deputies say the passenger died at the scene of...
Traffic Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue
It's been a busy summer of road and signal work in Yakima and it continues Wednesday. Much of the work is being performed by the city but other work is also being done by the Nob Hill Water Association along Summitview Avenue this week as well. Wednesday a traffic signal upgrade will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 4th Avenue.
SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good
What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts
It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
The Top 5 Desserts of The Yakima Valley
We all know Yakima has amazing food, delicious drinks, and phenomenal shops and goods. But have you really gotten a taste of the most delicious desserts in the Yakima valley? Let us be your guide, we found five places with some of the most amazing desserts for you to dive into.
Yakima Water Line Work Friday Ties Traffic and Cuts Water
More road and signal work continues in the city as the summer winds down to fall. The last day of summer is September 22 but the work will continue. City officials say water line work will result in temporary water outages and traffic restrictions on South 3rd Avenue between Walnut Street and Spruce Street on Friday, August 26. City officials say work on the project will start at around 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm. If you live in the area you can expect water outages during the project work hours. If you are driving in the area traffic will be impacted. The city says traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions.
5 Things You Can Do in Yakima Now that Kids are Back in School in Yakima
Today was the first day back for the Yakima School District. Proud moms and dads wishing a 'fare-thee-well' to their kids for better education, life skills they can take with them to their selected career paths of their choice, and learning how to talk to people and make new friends -- it's all part of the school experience. It can also be a sign of relief that you have your place back to yourself without needing that daytime attention they sometimes require or let you do what you want without their need to tag along. Now that school is back, here are 10 things you can do now that your kids are back in school.
Overdose Awareness Day Set for August 31 in Yakima
It's been a deadly year in Yakima so far with 48 people who have died from drug overdoses in Yakima County. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says he works with families who have been impacted and he speaks around the area to urge parents and others to do what they can to stop the overdoses.
The Top 3 Italian Dishes and Restaurants in Yakima
Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
Can You Help Zillah Police ID These Shameful Theft Suspects?
Zillah Police are asking for your help to identify 4 thugs who cased a store. On Sunday, August 21st, at about 12:40 am, the 4 men broke into the Cherry Patch Store at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road. They broke the glass door to gain entry into the convenience store and stole merchandise.
