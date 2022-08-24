The cost of gas is on the decline, according to triple-A. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.857. But the expense still varies at pumps and across states. And fuel types like mid-grade, premium, and diesel have instances where the cost is $4-5 per gallon. The city of Chicago in Illinois has a program in place to help some citizens. The initiative is on its last leg as it lasts from May to September.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO