Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are Available
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
rejournals.com
J.C. Anderson completes build-out for a major food and beverage company in Northbrook
J.C. Anderson is pleased to announce that the firm has completed a renovation project for a global branded food company in Northbrook, Illinois. Construction included restructuring the space to accommodate a new brand acquisition and features office space along with a fully functional laboratory for testing, food storage, ready-to-eat space, test kitchens, fryers, roasters and a black iron exhaust system, as well as analytical equipment.
oakpark.com
Former Erik’s Deli site offering free rent for a year
Looking to open a retail business, office or restaurant in a Hemingway District storefront? Want free rent? Check out 107 N. Oak Park Ave. The owner of the property is offering up to 12 months free rent for entering into leasing agreement of at least five years. “If you know...
thecentersquare.com
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
rejournals.com
CRC enters Chicago market with $93.6 million acquisition of five shopping centers
Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising over 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville, and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.
rejournals.com
Old Post Office developer lands big loan for new office project in Chicago
Good news for Downtown Chicago, at last. After completing its nearly $1.3 billion redevelopment of Chicago’s Old Post Office, New York-based 601W Companies landed $215 million in financing to advance a plan to transform an empty six-story property in the Southwest Loop into a modern 700,000-square-foot office building. This...
Little Village Discount Mall vendors worry about its future as developer plans improvements
The vendors said they're hoping a developer's planned changes won't come at the expense of their culture.
wgnradio.com
Homesellers in Chicago not slashing prices
Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s Business Chicago, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the real estate market in Illinois. The two discuss higher property taxes, population loss, price expectations, and more!
ice365.com
Chicago residents fight back against Bally’s development
The forthcoming Bally’s Chicago casino intends to reshape a portion of the Windy City’s River West and River North neighborhoods. The location would be the first ever casino in Chicago proper. Though the project has its fair share of backers, some remain trepidatious or outright opposed. Certain local...
Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge
The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.
positivelynaperville.com
Student-loan forgiveness attracts debate, including scammers
Editor’s Note / Since the announcement regarding student-loan relief on Aug. 25, 2022, this publication has been receiving signed feedback from residents regarding the Administration’s decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers. Our intention is to publish commonsense feedback from the local community in early September to help prevent getting hooked.
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak launches nationwide hiring spree, majority of job openings in Chicago
CHICAGO - With air travel something of a mess right now, more people are considering traveling by train — and Amtrak is hiring. There's a push right now for 4,000 new employees, and a lot of the job openings are in Chicago. The jobs have benefits, union representation, and...
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are Available
The cost of gas is on the decline, according to triple-A. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.857. But the expense still varies at pumps and across states. And fuel types like mid-grade, premium, and diesel have instances where the cost is $4-5 per gallon. The city of Chicago in Illinois has a program in place to help some citizens. The initiative is on its last leg as it lasts from May to September.
Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
After 27 years of serving the north suburbs, Bloomingdales in Old Orchard Mall will shut its door this October.
lakeforest.edu
College again sets record for largest incoming class
The College welcomed 456 members of the Class of 2026 to the Forester family along with 84 new transfer students. This new group of Foresters broke last year’s record of 440 first-year students. The newest Foresters hail from 36 states and 41 countries. In addition, 52 percent are from...
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Near West Side housing for people with disabilities on the way
There was a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon on the Near West Side for an affordable housing development for people with disabilities.
Chicago Will Test Helicopter Taxi Service To O’Hare Next Month
If this test run works out, the trip from downtown Chicago to O'Hare could be cut down to 15 minutes or less. The company running the test is called Eve Air Mobility. They have been trying to build infrastructure in major cities to showcase their eVOTL electric helicopter as another option to ubers, taxis, and trains.
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
kiiky.com
Best Physician Assistant PA Schools in Chicago 2022
If you wish to attend a PA school in Chicago, you should probably go for accredited programs as they offer the best experience when it comes to physician assistants. Those best PA schools have been outlined in this post. It is well worth the read. Chicago is a city in...
