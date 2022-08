Funeral services for Charles Larry Watts will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Church of God. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery. Charles Larry Watts was born November 2, 1948 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Floyd and Minnie Watts. He passed away peacefully Thursday, August 25, 2022 in his home of Welty, Oklahoma at the age of 73.

OKEMAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO