ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen Council approves appointment of Holli Clements as City Attorney

Killeen, Texas
 4 days ago

KILLEEN, Texas (Aug. 12, 2022) – Killeen’s City Council approved the appointment of Holli Clements as the City Attorney during the Aug. 23 council meeting. This came after the recommendation from the City Manager, Kent Cagle.

Clements has more than 18 years of experience as an attorney, 17 of which have been with the City of Killeen. She has acted as interim City Attorney since the position became vacant on June 24.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Philosophy from Baylor University and she received her Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.

Clements began her career in the public sector as an Assistant County and District Attorney with Milam County in 2003. She began working with the City of Killeen as an Assistant City Attorney for the court in 2005, then worked as the Deputy City Attorney with Public Works, followed by working with the main office of the City of Killeen.

The City Attorney’s duties include managing and supervising the Legal Department, assisting department directors to ensure all laws and ordinances are followed, advising City Council of legal conditions and opinions, interpreting laws, rulings and regulations for City officials and staff, approving ordinances, resolutions and contracts, and preparing legal briefs, arguments and testimony for cases, etc.

For more information on the City Attorney’s office, visit https://www.killeentexas.gov/323/City-Attorney.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Attorney#Killeen Council#Public Works#The Legal Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy