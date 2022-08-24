Read full article on original website
wvexplorer.com
Barn in Raleigh County
A gambrel-roofed barn greets the morning in Raleigh County, in the New River Gorge Region of southern West Virginia. Photo by Rick Burgess.
Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding. “Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the […]
wvpublic.org
New Trail Offers Quick Hike Just Off I-77
Southern West Virginia has new hiking trails located just minutes off of Interstate 77. The trailhead to the Gardner Center's hiking trails is located less than a mile off of exit 14, or the Athens exit, just behind the former U.S. Forestry Service Building. The building currently houses the Mercer...
Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, W.Va., (Hinton News) - Summers County author Heather Day Gilbert will be conducting a book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, WV on October 7 from 6-8 PM. Heather is the award-winning author of 20 novels, and many of them are set in her native West Virginia. Heather will be selling books from her bestselling Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series, which is set in Lewisburg, WV, her Hemlock Creek Suspense series, which is set near The Greenbrier Resort, as well as her latest Viking historical romance, To Love a Viking. The Barks & Beans Cafe is a six-book series featuring a fictional Lewisburg cafe where folks can pet shelter dogs...and where murder sometimes pays a visit. Some of the local highlights Heather has woven into her mysteries thus far include the West Virginia State Fair, the Greenbrier Resort, the caverns, the fall giant flea market, and the legend of the Greenbrier ghost. You can find all Heather's books and sign up for her newsletter updates at heatherdaygilbert.com. The post Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg appeared first on The Hinton News.
Temporary closures and delays in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces that there will be temporary closures and delays in two areas of the park as contractors perform preemptive work in anticipation of upcoming road repairs. Work will begin on the road to...
vaco.org
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
wchsnetwork.com
Turnpike back to normal following Thursday highway-closing crash
MAHAN, W.Va. — The north-south traffic flowing through southern West Virginia was back to where it belongs Friday with the reopening of the West Virginia Turnpike following a long closure Thursday in Fayette County. Roads south of U.S. Route 60 felt the brunt of the 18-hour shutdown that occurred...
wvexplorer.com
Winona, WV, from Garvey House
The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
Boil Water Advisory issued for Route 3/Harper Road areas
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Route 3/Harper Road area. The advisory was issued Wednesday due to a broken main line, and pertains to WV Route 3/Harper Road westbound side only beginning at 2686 Harper Road and ending at 3058 Harper Road.
City of Princeton Announces Speed Limit Change on South Wickham Ave. from 30 to 25
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Princeton’s City Manager, Mike Webb, recently instructed the City’s Public Works Department to replace the two 30 miles per hour signs on South Wickham with 25 miles per hour signage. This change was also approved by the Princeton Police Department. It will impact...
woay.com
Area resident responds to yesterday’s flash flooding as a result of punctured mine, says it’s nothing new
PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WOAY) – Here in Page-Kincaid, the clean-up process has begun after an old mine punctured yesterday, causing an immense amount of water. “The coal company I guess drilled into the old mine or something, and we had an extreme amount of high water that came down, and then about an hour later it came again as if something busted or something else happened, but there were two surges of it,” says local resident of the area, Denny Miller.
Cleanup continues after chemical spill from West Virginia Turnpike crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has released more details on the aftermath of a tractor-trailer crash that caused a chemical spill on Thursday. The crash happened at in the hour between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.
Augusta Free Press
FEMA, for some reason, doesn’t want to help people who lose everything in floods
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. We talked this week with a Buchanan County resident who doesn’t qualify for flood insurance because she doesn’t live in a flood zone, and likely won’t be able to get federal assistance to repair damage to her home from a July flood.
wfxrtv.com
Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
Wyoming County Community Grant Program Now Accepting Applications
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County Community Fund and the Beckley Area Foundation are now accepting applications for the Wyoming County Community Grant Program! Nonprofit organizations and public institutions, schools, and municipalities with a special interest in completing projects that serve Wyoming County are encouraged to apply.
wchstv.com
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
woay.com
Raleigh County Sheriff’s office seeks community’s assistance finding missing woman
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. Witnesses report last seeing Michelle Elizabeth Kelly around Airport Road in Beaver. Kelly is approximately 5’7, 141 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with relevant information about her whereabouts, please call the Raleigh County Sherriff at 304-255-9300.
‘Imagine the Kanawha River being a rage, that is what we had’: Chapmanville resident on flash flooding
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Flash flooding shocked many residents in the Chapmanville area Sunday afternoon. “It looked like a giant lake. If you can imagine Kanawha River being a rage, that’s exactly what we had here.” Kathy Barker, Resident The creek along Mud River Road was covering the bridge people in that area use […]
