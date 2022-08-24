Read full article on original website
Rochester Rundown: Racism denial, election results, new brewery in Penfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
‘He knows the district’: New leadership in RCSD
The district announced Dr. Carmine Peluso as the new acting superintendent Wednesday evening.
chautauquatoday.com
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
Farmers continue to face problems head-on in New York
Growing a variety of fruits, vegetables, pumpkins, and even Christmas trees they're prone to the forces of mother nature as well.
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
wdkx.com
Rochester Based Company Carestream Health Files For Chapter 11
Rochester based company Carestream Health a medical imaging company filed for chapter 11 this week. The company owes $1.1 billion worth of debt. Carestream opened its doors back in 2007 and employs about 4,000 people around the world.
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
WNY couple prepares for conditional cannabis license application to open
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — New York's burgeoning adult-use retail cannabis market is set to take a big step Thursday. The State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has set August 25 as the date it will start accepting applications for its “CAURD” or Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program. Applicants...
wlea.net
Assemblywoman Byrnes Celebrates Arkport Cycles 50 Years In Biz
ARKPORT, NY – “I was over to Arkport Cycles today,” said Assemblywoman Majorie Byrnes. “Happy to give them a Citation from the Assembly celebrating 50 Years. John Jamison and Jennifer Swarts accepted the Citation. A great family business.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Longtime RCSD teacher anxious about new school year, encouraged by acting superintendent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District teachers and families are learning of the change in leadership as they are preparing to head back to the classroom. A teacher in the district for 20 years, Jason Valenti, is preparing for the upcoming school year. “Going through some...
Facing closure, Finger Lakes bitcoin miners boost revenue as they confront second environmental violation
The Greenridge Generation power plant on the banks of Seneca Lake, in Dresden, New York, October 15, 2021. Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency farm housed in a natural gas plant, has remained open while it appeals a denied air permit. It now faces questions around its water permit and its potential destruction of aquatic wildlife. [ more › ]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield to become brewery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Daisy Flour Mill has new owners, according to the town of Penfield. The permit says that the building is now owned by Rising Storm Brewing Company, which is based in Avon. The building had been vacant since 2019. The new name of the business will be Rising Storm Brewing Company […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County holds end-of-summer initiative for disposal of hazardous materials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Now that summer is nearing its end, perhaps you’re wondering what to do with your waste products. Monroe County has an end-of-summer initiative for disposing of hazardous materials. You can drop these items off at the Monroe County/Waste Management Ecopark at 10 Avion Drive. The Ecopark is accepting the items from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays or 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
