Irondequoit, NY

Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'

PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
Wayne County Republican Primary results

In Tuesday’s Republican Primary for 24th Congressional District, Claudia Tenney won the party’s spot on November’s ballot according to unofficial State results. Tenney won with 17,277 (53%) of the vote, with opponent Mario Fratto coming in second with 12,988 votes (40.17%), Phillips was third with 1891 votes (5.85%).
Metros sending the most people to Rochester

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Rochester, NY Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Rochester from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield to become brewery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Daisy Flour Mill has new owners, according to the town of Penfield. The permit says that the building is now owned by Rising Storm Brewing Company, which is based in Avon. The building had been vacant since 2019. The new name of the business will be Rising Storm Brewing Company […]
Monroe County holds end-of-summer initiative for disposal of hazardous materials

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Now that summer is nearing its end, perhaps you’re wondering what to do with your waste products. Monroe County has an end-of-summer initiative for disposing of hazardous materials. You can drop these items off at the Monroe County/Waste Management Ecopark at 10 Avion Drive. The Ecopark is accepting the items from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays or 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
