ST. PAUL, Minn. – The sixth-ranked Concordia-St. Paul volleyball team (4-0) made it four wins in four matches at the Concordia-St. Paul Volleyball Tournament as they swept (25-22, 25-20, 28-26) Oklahoma Baptist (1-2) before erasing a 2-0 deficit to defeat Drury (0-4) in five sets (23-25, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17, 15-8) on Saturday at Gangelhoff Center.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO