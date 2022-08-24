Read full article on original website
Related
Laid-Off HBO Max Execs Reveal Warner Bros. Discovery Is Killing Off Diversity and Courting ‘Middle America’
Former HBO Max executives say the streaming service has been left with few people of color to oversee its diverse slate of programming as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its ongoing corporate reshuffling.The platform reportedly laid off close to 70 people this month. That includes the entire teams overseeing unscripted, kids and family, and international content, according to two former HBO Max execs who asked not to be named.Those three divisions, responsible for buying shows from production companies and creators and working closely with them during production, are now completely gone.One former employee says as many as 13 people of color...
Jason Momoa on Future of ‘Aquaman’ and David Zaslav’s Proposed 10-Year DC Plan: “I Just Trust Them to Make the Right Decisions”
It seems that all eyes in Hollywood have been focused on Warner Bros. Discovery as of late, and for good reason. In the months since the acquisition closed, CEO David Zaslav has been overhauling the studio’s business by implementing strategy shifts, slashing budgets, overseeing layoffs and shelving content like the highly-publicized Batgirl. In an Aug. 4 earnings call, Zaslav also inspired loads of attention for telegraphing a 10-year-plan for DC amid a “reset.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' Sequels Push Back Release DatesJason Momoa on Final Season of 'See' and Saying Goodbye to "Character I Love So Deeply"Jason Momoa Teases His...
The Ringer
Burning Questions on Media: Streaming’s Summer of Hell, Movie Theater Woes, and CNN’s Risky Pivot
Today’s episode is about the entertainment and media industry’s tumultuous summer, the streaming wars, a come-to-Jesus moment for movie theaters, and a dramatic revamp at CNN—which tells a lot about the state of the news industry. My guest is Matt Belloni, host of the Ringer podcast The Town and a founding partner at Puck News. He tells us what he’s hearing from his deep industry sources about the future of the blockbuster, the demise of the romantic comedy, the purge at HBO Max, and the murky path forward for Netflix. He also indulges me as I try to think of restaurant analogies for all of the major streaming companies as they try to differentiate themselves in a crowded field. (If you’re not familiar with the amenities of the Tri-State area, this might be a good time to look up “Wawa.”)
The Ringer
MoviePass CEO Stacy Spikes on Reinventing Moviegoing (Again)
Matt is joined by CEO and co-founder of MoviePass Stacy Spikes to talk about the upcoming relaunch of MoviePass—the disruptive movie subscription service phenomenon that swept the nation in the late 2010s. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Stacy Spikes. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo. Subscribe: Spotify.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thor’ fans mourn powerful MCU weapon that faded into obscurity
The MCU has introduced viewers to not only myriad superheroes but also a plethora of weapons. From those invented in Tony Stark’s lab to those in Wakanda, the MCU seems to be well-equipped for any situation. However, there is this one weapon that most viewers have more than likely forgotten. And now, fans mourn its obscurity.
ComicBook
Gotham Getting a New Streaming Home After Netflix Exit
Gotham is officially on the move! The popular Batman prequel TV series, which ended its five-season run on FOX in 2019, has been something of a streaming staple on Netflix. New seasons were added to the streamer throughout its entire run and DC fans have gotten used to having the whole series available in the same place. Earlier this week, however, Netflix revealed that Gotham would be departing in September, but the beloved DC show is still going to have a streaming home.
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2022
As a tough summer marked by major changes — including the removal and cancellation of dozens of titles and the planned HBO Max and discovery+ merger — draws to a close, the HBO Max streaming library is growing. With August nearing an end, the full list of titles heading to HBO Max in September 2022 has been released, giving subscribers plenty to get excited about following several weeks of shocking news.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reunite with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in season four of hit action show The Boys: 'Can't tell you how excited I am'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will bring a taste of the Supernatural to The Boys. It was revealed Thursday that the actor, 56, had signed on to be a recurring guest star on season four of the hit Prime Video series. The job reunites him with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, 48, and...
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TVGuide.com
Wednesday Addams: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else to Know
Our favorite Addams family member is getting the story she deserves. Snap snap. The quirky, spooky Addams Family has long been a household name. From the original comics and 1964 television series to the (dare we say iconic?) movie adaptations in the 1990s, the eccentric family is everyone's favorite spooky clan. Now, Netflix is releasing a spinoff series created by Tim Burton and based on none other than Wednesday Addams, the family's expressionless, death-obsessed teen daughter.
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 2 Finally Acknowledges That Mark Ruffalo Does Not Look like Edward Norton
She-Hulk is a superhero unlike any other. Okay, yes, she is a Hulk and there is famously another Hulk out there. But in her new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has a power that no other superhero has: she can talk directly to us. And in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 — SPOILERS ahead — she directly addresses the metaphorical green elephant in the room. She literally LOLs at one of Marvel Studios’ biggest casting changes ever: Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk changing into Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers. But before we get into that —...
Comments / 0