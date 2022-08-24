REHOBOTH “JUST LISTED” Stunningly Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
oceancity.com
360º Photos on a gorgeous August afternoon in Ocean City, MD
We took a quick trip around Ocean City this week and took these 360º photos so you could experience Ocean City as if you were here. Here is the beach around 4th street. The water is clear, it’s over 80º, and everybody is enjoying the day. Next,...
Cape Gazette
Addictive Tacos cuts ribbon in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach Main Street recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Addictive Tacos at 33A Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach. For details on the business, go to addictivetacos.com. Addictive Tacos ribbon-cutting attendees shown are (l-r) Jerry Filbin, Terry Kistler, Cindy Lovett, owner and chef Andrea Neal, Jill Dunham and Richard Byrne.
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
WMDT.com
Early morning condo fire in Rehoboth extinguished by sprinklers
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.
US News and World Report
Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
WBOC
Union Chesapeake Seafood House Catches Fire
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
Ocean City Today
Harrison's Harbor Watch get approval to expand in Ocean City
The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners last week granted the owners of Harrison’s Harbor Watch permission to expand into an outdoor space next to the restaurant, allowing it to have live entertainment from March through November. In a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved the expansion, though music groups...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
delawaretoday.com
Beached & Rescued Sells Home Décor With Downstate Charm
Beached & Rescued has grown organically to offer home goods, furniture and earth-friendly skincare on the coast of Delaware. Amy Dolan’s home décor business, Beached & Rescued, began, oddly enough, with a product called Pit Paste. Pregnant after a series of miscarriages, the Rehoboth Beach–area resident and her husband, James, decided to live a chemical-free lifestyle. Her first product, an aluminum-free deodorant, led to a skin care line with an antiaging trio. “[They’re] basically made with ingredients that women used years ago,” she says of the organic products.
Cape Gazette
Brittingham Farms celebrates ribbon cutting in Millsboro
The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 to celebrate and welcome new member Brittingham Farms. The family farm features fields of lavender and sunflowers, lavender-infused products, lambs and wool, along with farm produce. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at 22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro.
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
WMDT.com
Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach
OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
Cape Gazette
Nicola Pizza sign removed from original restaurant
It was bound to happen sometime soon. Without all the fanfare of the Dolle's sign on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, the Nicola Pizza sign was removed Aug. 25 from the original location on North First Street, which has been open for takeout only since mid-June. According to Nicola's Facebook page,...
Cape Gazette
Debbie Reed Team ranks No. 34 among U.S. RE/MAX groups
The Debbie Reed Team of RE/MAX Realty Group Rehoboth ranked 34th overall in the U.S. for residential sales for the year to date. This well-respected group of professionals has extensive experience in all areas of real estate sales, including starter, retirement, vacation and luxury home sales, as well as investment and commercial properties throughout the Southern Delaware coast.
easternshorepost.com
Seacrets restaurant coming to Chincoteague
By Carol Vaughn — The owner of a well-known Ocean City, Md., restaurant and bar plans to open a business on Chincoteague. Seacrets Restaurant and Bar owner Leighton Moore announced land where the business will be located, on the southwest end of Chincoteague, was acquired in late July. The...
Cape Gazette
Developer files revised plan for School Lane
An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
The Dispatch
Boat Ramp Gets Major Renovations
OCEAN PINES – Improvements to the Mumford’s Landing Boat Ramp are earning rave reviews from one local group. Public Works Manager Nobie Violante said a new gangway, bumpers and boards were put into the structure about a month ago. “We put new walkways from the top of the...
WBOC
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
