Clare County, MI

MLive

Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent

HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

$3,100 in goods stolen in two Mt. Pleasant burglaries

Mt. Pleasant detectives are investigating two burglaries in the same block in which more than $3,000 in items were stolen. Both thefts were Tuesday in the 200 block of South Crapo Street. The first was reported just before 8 a.m. with $3,000 worth of items stolen. Just after 10 a.m....
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

Breaking: Midland Police Department investigating social media threat

Breaking: The Midland Police Department is investigating a teenager who made a threat on social media. Several parents reached out to Mid-Michigan NOW about a possible threat against Northeast Middle School. We contacted Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow. He sent us this statement saying:. “A threat by a teenager...
MIDLAND, MI
Morning Sun

Man arrested in hit-and-run death

A 19-year-old Barryton man has been arrested in the Thursday morning hit-and-run death of a woman in northwest Isabella County. State police arrested the man late Thursday and he was booked into the Isabella County Jail just before 9 p.m., where he’s held without bond pending arraignment. Expected charges...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

MSP: Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Nottawa Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run that was reported Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a local resident discovered the deceased body of an elderly female on the edge of the roadway. The woman appears...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
100.5 The River

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Harrison Street Fair begins today!

When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, this afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a small part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair which is scheduled all day both today and tomorrow, (Saturday) with loads of activities to add to the Street Fair celebrations. Hosted by the...
HARRISON, MI
abc12.com

Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man died in a house fire Monday night. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brown Road in Gibson Township. A teenager woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

41-year-old man dies in house fire in rural area of Bay County

Investigators say 41-year-old Zachary Klumpp died when his house caught fire on Brown Road in a rural area of Bay County. Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire. The house was engulfed in flames with firefighters arrived. A mother and two children escaped, but the woman's husband...
BAY COUNTY, MI

