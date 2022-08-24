Read full article on original website
UPDATE: MSP Arrest Barryton Man in Isabella County Hit-and-Run
Michigan State Police have arrested a Barryton man who allegedly hit and killed an elderly woman in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a resident found the body of the woman on the edge of the road on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road Thursday morning. On Friday, troopers arrested...
Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent
HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
Morning Sun
$3,100 in goods stolen in two Mt. Pleasant burglaries
Mt. Pleasant detectives are investigating two burglaries in the same block in which more than $3,000 in items were stolen. Both thefts were Tuesday in the 200 block of South Crapo Street. The first was reported just before 8 a.m. with $3,000 worth of items stolen. Just after 10 a.m....
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Clearwater Township Homicide
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old Clearwater Township man. Late Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township, stating that he had killed Garrett Hamminga, 66, of Clearwater Township, after hitting him with a cane and a 2-by-4.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Midland Police Department investigating social media threat
Breaking: The Midland Police Department is investigating a teenager who made a threat on social media. Several parents reached out to Mid-Michigan NOW about a possible threat against Northeast Middle School. We contacted Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow. He sent us this statement saying:. “A threat by a teenager...
Morning Sun
Man arrested in hit-and-run death
A 19-year-old Barryton man has been arrested in the Thursday morning hit-and-run death of a woman in northwest Isabella County. State police arrested the man late Thursday and he was booked into the Isabella County Jail just before 9 p.m., where he’s held without bond pending arraignment. Expected charges...
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Isabella County (Isabella County, MI)
Michigan State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life in northwest Isabella County. The unidentified woman’s body was found in a ditch on Weidman road east of Gilmore road. Her body was lying there was several hours and was found shortly [..]
UpNorthLive.com
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
MSP: Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Nottawa Township
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run that was reported Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a local resident discovered the deceased body of an elderly female on the edge of the roadway. The woman appears...
GoFundMe started for Bay County family who lost father, home in recent fire
BAY COUNTY, MI — Friends of a Bay County family who lost a father and husband and their home in a recent fire have started a GoFundMe campaign to help them rebuild. Zachary O. Klumpp, 41, died during a fire at his family’s house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township the night of Monday, Aug. 22.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Harrison Street Fair begins today!
When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, this afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a small part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair which is scheduled all day both today and tomorrow, (Saturday) with loads of activities to add to the Street Fair celebrations. Hosted by the...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
abc12.com
Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man died in a house fire Monday night. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brown Road in Gibson Township. A teenager woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
abc12.com
41-year-old man dies in house fire in rural area of Bay County
Investigators say 41-year-old Zachary Klumpp died when his house caught fire on Brown Road in a rural area of Bay County. Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire. The house was engulfed in flames with firefighters arrived. A mother and two children escaped, but the woman's husband...
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
