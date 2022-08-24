CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man inside a Chicago restaurant was fatally wounded Friday when a gunman fired shots at his ex-girlfriend as she was stood outside the eatery. Police say the man, a 50-year-old from the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, was inside the restaurant about 9:45 p.m. CDT when the gunman drove past, looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was standing outside smoking. The Chicago Tribune reports that when the gunman opened fire from the car, one round went into the Berywn man’s neck while a second round grazed the index finger of a 40-year-old woman who was also inside the restaurant. The Berwyn man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers later arrested the suspected gunman.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO