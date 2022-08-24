ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Kane County gun buy-back program gets over 100 guns off the street

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - The community gun buy-back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in over 100 guns being turned in. The majority of the guns were old rifles and revolvers that people had no idea how to get rid of, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire

Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Suburban Chicago man killed by shot fired into restaurant

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man inside a Chicago restaurant was fatally wounded Friday when a gunman fired shots at his ex-girlfriend as she was stood outside the eatery. Police say the man, a 50-year-old from the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, was inside the restaurant about 9:45 p.m. CDT when the gunman drove past, looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was standing outside smoking. The Chicago Tribune reports that when the gunman opened fire from the car, one round went into the Berywn man’s neck while a second round grazed the index finger of a 40-year-old woman who was also inside the restaurant. The Berwyn man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers later arrested the suspected gunman.
CHICAGO, IL
Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago

The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
CHICAGO, IL
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
Fiery car crash damages Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
DEKALB, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
ROCKFORD, IL
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side

Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
CHICAGO, IL

