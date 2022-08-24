Read full article on original website
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of IllinoisTravel MavenHinckley, IL
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
msn.com
Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD
AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County gun buy-back program gets over 100 guns off the street
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - The community gun buy-back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in over 100 guns being turned in. The majority of the guns were old rifles and revolvers that people had no idea how to get rid of, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Juvenile Shot In The Back, Near Dekalb (13 and 14 Year old Arrested)
On August 22, 2022, the DeKalb Police Department responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, a juvenile victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound to his back. The victim was able to provide officers with the names and descriptions of his assailants.
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
fox32chicago.com
Cicero police recover heroin, cannabis after responding to call of shots fired
CICERO, Ill. - The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday. Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges. The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street. Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
walls102.com
Suburban Chicago man killed by shot fired into restaurant
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man inside a Chicago restaurant was fatally wounded Friday when a gunman fired shots at his ex-girlfriend as she was stood outside the eatery. Police say the man, a 50-year-old from the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, was inside the restaurant about 9:45 p.m. CDT when the gunman drove past, looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was standing outside smoking. The Chicago Tribune reports that when the gunman opened fire from the car, one round went into the Berywn man’s neck while a second round grazed the index finger of a 40-year-old woman who was also inside the restaurant. The Berwyn man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers later arrested the suspected gunman.
starvedrock.media
Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago
The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Beats A Victim With A Weapon, Inside A Local Laundromat
7:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to 1207 S. Main Street (Spin World) for reports of. an adult male inside the laundromat with a gun. Upon arrival, officers were advised that no shots had been fired,. but an unknown victim was hit multiple times with a weapon by an adult...
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
Pair charged in Beach Park shooting that left one man dead
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A suburban man and woman were arrested Thursday after gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Beach Park business last month. Jaziya K. Bankston, 22, of Waukegan, and Dishelle Y. Flores, 21, of North Chicago have both been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of cannabis.
Fiery car crash damages Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
msn.com
Naperville chief says number of motorists fleeing police on the rise, and he's seeking a way to crack down
Aug. 27—A new fine could address the increasing number of motorists fleeing traffic stops in Naperville, threatening the safety of police and the community, Police Chief Jason Arres says. In his annual midyear crime statistics report, Arres said his department had converted to a new system of tracking and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoves two Tinley Park school staff members, says students were harassing his daughter: police
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A South Holland Man is accused of shoving two suburban high school staff members Friday morning after he said students were harassing his daughter. Jason J. Reeves, 40, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a school official and one count of disorderly conduct.
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
