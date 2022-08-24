Read full article on original website
Related
tn.gov
Statement From Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
tn.gov
East TN Elder Justice Coalition
Zack Nitzschke, Division of Consumer Affairs Assistant Director and Anna Smith, Division of Consumer Affairs Outreach Coordinator, will speak at the East TN Elder Justice Coalition & Sevier County Information Fair. Anna will give a presentation on Scams that often target seniors and both will give updates on scams trending in TN.
tn.gov
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.
Comments / 0