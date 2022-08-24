Read full article on original website
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier
Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
Kremlin set to receive $10 billion from state-run gas company Gazprom after it saw record profits this year
The payout would be a blow to the US and Europe's efforts to choke out Russia's economy through sanctions.
Taiwan businessman offers funds to train civilian marksmen
TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - One of Taiwan's richest men, Robert Tsao, said on Thursday he would provide T$1 billion ($33 million) to two civilian defence training programmes, in a private effort to strengthen the island's defences amid heightened tension with China.
Hong Kong leader proposes 'reverse quarantine' for China travel
HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong hopes to introduce "reverse quarantine" for people going to mainland China as the financial hub seeks to open up to the neigbouring technology city of Shenzhen after months of restrictions, the city leader said on Thursday.
IMF agrees to $2.9 bn bailout for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Bankrupt Sri Lanka will receive a conditional $2.9 billion bailout to repair its battered finances, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday, following a bruising economic crisis that saw the island nation's president chased from the country. The IMF's announcement of a $2.9 billion package, spread over four years, is short of the $3-4 billion sought by Sri Lanka.
NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX will launch five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station for NASA at the end of the decade under a $1.4 billion contract order, the U.S. space agency said Wednesday, taking the company's total contracted missions for its Crew Dragon astronaut capsule to 14.
Australia's property downturn puts home buyers in double mortgage bind
SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australia's housing market downturn is squeezing many home sellers into a double bind: They've taken out a mortgage for a new home but are holding out for a good deal on their old place, forcing them also to hold a bridging loan to cover their previous mortgage.
Drone delivery picks up in Africa as Jumia pairs with Zipline
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Africa-focused e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies has partnered with drone-delivery startup Zipline to deliver household items to remote areas of Ghana, the companies said on Thursday.
