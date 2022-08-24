ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Statement From Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
East TN Elder Justice Coalition

Zack Nitzschke, Division of Consumer Affairs Assistant Director and Anna Smith, Division of Consumer Affairs Outreach Coordinator, will speak at the East TN Elder Justice Coalition & Sevier County Information Fair. Anna will give a presentation on Scams that often target seniors and both will give updates on scams trending in TN.
