Poll indicates support for public education from Idaho Republican voters

BOISE — Results from a phone poll of 700 self-identified Idaho Republican voters indicate strong support for public education, contrary to the vociferous opinions of some Idaho legislators and far-right advocacy groups.

Members of the Idaho Education Association and public opinion research firm American Viewpoint conducted the poll between April 30 and May 4, 2022, according to a press release from the association. Those polled were identified as being likely to vote in the November 2022 election, and were asked a variety of questions about public education, the release said.

For example, 89% of respondents said they agree or somewhat agree with the statement, “Schools are a central part of my community,” and 86% at least somewhat agreed that “Every student in Idaho has a fundamental right to a free and equitable public education.”

“Despite decades of effort by enemies of public education on the political fringe to undermine support for and confidence in public schools and educators, these astonishing poll numbers show something quite different,” said Matt Compton, Idaho Education Association’s associate executive director, in the release.

“It’s clear the voter base of the Idaho Republican Party still believes in the importance of every student having access to a free, high-quality public school education and the essential role Idaho’s educators play in making that a reality.”

The association decided to release the polling data following news of Gov. Brad Little’s convening of a special legislative session on Sept. 1 that will center on providing additional education funding through the state’s budget surplus , the release said.

Other results from the poll included 85% of respondents agreeing that “Educational support staff, like custodians or teachers aides, should be paid a liveable wage that provides their families with a decent standard of living,” and 81% agreed “Public education is a symbol of democracy and a strong nation.” Just under 75% of respondents agreed that “The state of Idaho should bolster its investment in school facilities so local taxpayers are not burdened with higher property taxes.”