Vermont State

WCAX

Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Electric Bills Increase by More Than Double for Many in NH

New Hampshire residents knew a spike in their electric bills was coming, but it was still a shock to many of their bank accounts. Kieth Nesbit Nashua of Nashua felt it. "Basically, it went from about 45-ish to 90-95-ish," he said. "So it's a little more than double." So did...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire to get $5M for caregiving programs

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $5 million in federal funding to help support caregivers who provide services to disabled and elderly residents. The funding was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services through the expansion of Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which helps transition seniors and individuals who experience disabilities from institutions into home- and community-based settings.
HEALTH SERVICES
WCAX

Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Sanders: ‘We have a nursing crisis in Vermont’

Senator Bernie Sanders met with some of Vermont’s healthcare providers and educators to discuss what can be done about the state’s current healthcare crisis. Among the topics discussed was that medical schools don’t have the funding to upkeep their nursing educator staff, and they don’t have the resources to take on as many new students as the workforce needs.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland

The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Some Vt. state agencies adding additional law enforcement duties

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Staffing shortages at law enforcement agencies across Vermont are spurring a new plan where state agencies will be more involved in solving crime. State officials say they are fine-tuning the Departments of Fish and Wildlife, Liquor and Lottery, and DMV to help state and local police.
VERMONT STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

#46. Vermont

A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks. Which states had the most fatal accidents involving large trucks in 2020? Walkup, Melodia, K…
VERMONT STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in New Hampshire

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
POLITICS
VTDigger

Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Brian Preller, who is not from Vermont, was arrested in Hardwick in relation to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared later in the day in federal court in Rutland where was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages

Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
BURLINGTON, VT
businessnhmagazine.com

Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH

SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts

There will be a Fall Arts Conference Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe. The goal of the Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts is to build community among artists of faith in Vermont (and nearby) and to encourage good and thoughtful art deeply rooted in a Christian view of the world.
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
VERMONT STATE

