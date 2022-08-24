Read full article on original website
WCAX
Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
NECN
Electric Bills Increase by More Than Double for Many in NH
New Hampshire residents knew a spike in their electric bills was coming, but it was still a shock to many of their bank accounts. Kieth Nesbit Nashua of Nashua felt it. "Basically, it went from about 45-ish to 90-95-ish," he said. "So it's a little more than double." So did...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire to get $5M for caregiving programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $5 million in federal funding to help support caregivers who provide services to disabled and elderly residents. The funding was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services through the expansion of Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which helps transition seniors and individuals who experience disabilities from institutions into home- and community-based settings.
WCAX
Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
mychamplainvalley.com
Sanders: ‘We have a nursing crisis in Vermont’
Senator Bernie Sanders met with some of Vermont’s healthcare providers and educators to discuss what can be done about the state’s current healthcare crisis. Among the topics discussed was that medical schools don’t have the funding to upkeep their nursing educator staff, and they don’t have the resources to take on as many new students as the workforce needs.
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
wamc.org
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
WCAX
Some Vt. state agencies adding additional law enforcement duties
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Staffing shortages at law enforcement agencies across Vermont are spurring a new plan where state agencies will be more involved in solving crime. State officials say they are fine-tuning the Departments of Fish and Wildlife, Liquor and Lottery, and DMV to help state and local police.
Walgreens pushes back on allegations that it put Vermonters at risk during Covid-19 pandemic
The pharmacy giant asked a judge to throw out charges that it had acted improperly during unexpected store closures and staffing shortages. Read the story on VTDigger here: Walgreens pushes back on allegations that it put Vermonters at risk during Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
gladstonedispatch.com
#46. Vermont
A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks. Which states had the most fatal accidents involving large trucks in 2020? Walkup, Melodia, K…
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in New Hampshire
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Brian Preller, who is not from Vermont, was arrested in Hardwick in relation to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared later in the day in federal court in Rutland where was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
WCAX
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, August 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
businessnhmagazine.com
Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH
SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
vermontcatholic.org
Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts
There will be a Fall Arts Conference Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe. The goal of the Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts is to build community among artists of faith in Vermont (and nearby) and to encourage good and thoughtful art deeply rooted in a Christian view of the world.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins
After a catastrophic flood in the spring of 2011, the International Joint Commission studied ways to minimize damage from flooding. It released a report on the subject this month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins.
