3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
secretatlanta.co
Ponce City Market Hosts Its Annual End of The Summer Luau
The end of anything is almost always bitter sweet. Happy to start new beginnings, but a little hesitant to let it go (whatever it may be). Ponce City Market is helping ease us into processing our summertime sadness by hosting an end of summer luau. Sponsored by Cazadores Tequila, the...
Newnan takes center stage at Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble
The rich history and architecture of Newnan will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble, Oct. 14 through 16. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to get an inside look at historic private homes and buildings that are not usually open to the public.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 25–28
When: August 26, 8:30 p.m. Details: Lady Gaga fans have been waiting for this postponed tour since 2020, but at long last, the Chromatica Ball comes to Truist Park this weekend. Expect impressive outfits, of course. When: August 25, 7 p.m. Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Cost: Tickets...
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
Talking With Tami
La Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant
I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
I Tried Hattie B’s, Atlanta’s Famous Hot Chicken & Decided If It’s Worth All The Hype
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. After a lifetime of growing up in the sultry South, I decided it was unacceptable I haven't tried Hattie B's famous hot chicken.
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
msn.com
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on at night. The work...
Historic Atlanta horse park celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative
ATLANTA — One of America's last urban horse parks is getting a redo. Chastain Horse Park celebrated their new "Healing through Horses" initiative during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. The horse park is launching construction on an $8.9 million expansion and renovation plan as part of the initiative. New facilities...
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?
A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett invites residents to find your new best friend for free during Clear the Shelters adoptions
Attend the fun celebration event and you can take a pet home that same day. For the fifth year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets during its Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Residents are invited to join the Clear the Shelter celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for free pet adoptions, music, pet vendors, face painting, and more.
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
thecitymenus.com
New Food Truck Court Opening Soon Near UWG
Some really exciting developments for Carrollton! It’s not exactly a park, but a “Food Truck Court” as presented by the City of Carrollton’s Community Development Director, Erica Studdard. The city recently approved the “Food Truck Court” in the area of the Citgo gas station on Highway 16. Currently New York Street Eats is set to open up very soon!
