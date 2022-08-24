I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!

WINDER, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO