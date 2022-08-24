ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

CBS 46

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
Talking With Tami

La Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant

I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?

A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
idesignarch.com

The Simple Elegance of a Remodeled Colonial Cottage

This elegant Colonial style cottage in Atlanta, Georgia has been completely renovated and streamlined while respecting its original architecture. Greg Busch Architects, builder Garmon Properties and Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture worked on redesigning the structure and landscaping of the house. The stately architectural details of the original home, including its...
secretatlanta.co

The Best Tacos In The Southeast Voted By Foursquare Is Making Its Debut In Atlanta

Atlanta may be a city that knows all about its hot wings, but we also know tacos! Apart of Atlanta being a foodies dream city in general, we for sure have our favorite cuisines and Mexican is one of them. Oh! And Atlanteans can’t seem to be released from the chokehold that is Casamigos. Lol! But, that’s neither here nor there, let’s see what this new taco spot hopes to add to Atlanta’s restaurant scene.
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Two

ATLANTA - There's a lot of high-flying action on this week's High 5 Sports. The High 5 team has 17 matchups between some of the hottest rivalries in Georgia. That includes the Game of the Week which is the Brantley-Knott Jug. Play of the Night. Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Columbia. The Columbia...
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
