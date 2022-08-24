Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activities
(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this last weekend of August? This week’s Fun in FoCo features lots of options for one of the final summer weekends. The 29th annual Auto Crusade Car Show is Saturday, August 27 at 8 a.m, in Cumming. For more information, visit here.
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
Talking With Tami
La Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant
I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?
A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
Atlanta Daily World
HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson Receive Proclamation From The Cith Of Atlanta
On Aug. 23, Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the...
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
I Tried Hattie B’s, Atlanta’s Famous Hot Chicken & Decided If It’s Worth All The Hype
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. After a lifetime of growing up in the sultry South, I decided it was unacceptable I haven't tried Hattie B's famous hot chicken.
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
idesignarch.com
The Simple Elegance of a Remodeled Colonial Cottage
This elegant Colonial style cottage in Atlanta, Georgia has been completely renovated and streamlined while respecting its original architecture. Greg Busch Architects, builder Garmon Properties and Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture worked on redesigning the structure and landscaping of the house. The stately architectural details of the original home, including its...
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
secretatlanta.co
The Best Tacos In The Southeast Voted By Foursquare Is Making Its Debut In Atlanta
Atlanta may be a city that knows all about its hot wings, but we also know tacos! Apart of Atlanta being a foodies dream city in general, we for sure have our favorite cuisines and Mexican is one of them. Oh! And Atlanteans can’t seem to be released from the chokehold that is Casamigos. Lol! But, that’s neither here nor there, let’s see what this new taco spot hopes to add to Atlanta’s restaurant scene.
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week Two
ATLANTA - There's a lot of high-flying action on this week's High 5 Sports. The High 5 team has 17 matchups between some of the hottest rivalries in Georgia. That includes the Game of the Week which is the Brantley-Knott Jug. Play of the Night. Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Columbia. The Columbia...
‘This is a natural disease event’: Over 100 of birds humanely euthanized at Noah’s Ark
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Hundreds of birds are dead after local and state agencies have been on site at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary working to contain a possible bird flu outbreak. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Local and state officials like Georgia Department...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
