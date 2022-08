LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) — As famed Irish poet William Yeats once opined, “Education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire.” Written in the 1800s, nothing could be more true in the present day. Teaching is that exceptional calling that ignites fires within us and brings us closer to our goals.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO