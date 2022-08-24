Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Exhibition Featuring Artwork by Local Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibit was created by middle and high schools students...
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
SOPAC's Laughs In The Loft for September
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- What’s so special about September 7? Yes, sadly, it is the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also the first Laughs in the Loft show of the SOPAC 2022-2023 Season. And, the passing of Labor Day marks back-to-school time. So what's better than including a funny local teacher in the lineup? Don’t miss April Tinari as she trades in her classroom at Marshall Elementary School for the Loft stage. Joining her on stage will be Sergio Chicon, Matthew Broussard, Aaron Kominos-Smith and host Joe Larson.
Centenary Stage Company presents Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company kicks off their 2022-23 Season with a Curtain Up! Gala concert performance by Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00pm. This performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown.
Teaneck International Film Festival to Take Place Online and In-Person
(TEANECK, NJ) -- Travel the world with the TIFF as we explore domestic and global issues that are affecting us today. The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival will include independent features, documentaries, shorts, and talkbacks that demonstrate our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to inspiring involvement and activism. This year’s festival will be virtual (November 13-15) and in-person (November 17-20).
“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival
Filmmaker Anthony Scalia grew up not far from the Bendix Diner, but he never knew anybody who had ever gone inside. One night when he was out late and it was the only place open, he decided to venture in. What he found was an amazing story that he details in the short documentary, Bendix: Sight Unseen. The film will be available for virtual screening on October 16 as part of the New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2022.
The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC Opens Registration for Fall Classes
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12. There is a 10% early bird discount for registrants who are paid in full by September 8.
DENTIST releases "Check the Calendar"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Upbeat, melodic and fuzzed out indie rock trio DENTIST released its new single "Check the Calendar". The song is now available worldwide. Their forthcoming album Making A Scene will be released on September 2nd via Cleopatra Records. Also, Dentist will be closing out summer with a...
2022 Bergenstock Music Festival
(RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ) -- The annual Bergenstock Music Festival, a celebration of original music from Bergen County, returns to the Overpeck County Park Ampitheater in Ridgefield Park on Sunday, September 25 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. The free festival features songwriters and original bands hailing from Bergen County, covering a wide array of musical genres including pop, rock, and R&B.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Brings Back Lifelong Learning Series
(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre has brought back its popular Lifelong Learning Series for the 2022-2023 season. Algonquin Arts Theatre’s Lifelong Learning lectures cover a wide variety of topics related to the art they present on stage. Each lecture is 90-minutes long and light refreshments are served. All classes will conclude with a question and answer period.
Michael Bourne, WBGO Host for 37 Years, Has Died at 75
Michael Bourne, longtime radio host for WBGO in Newark, died on Sunday, August 21, as confirmed by family member Elizabeth Dicker. He was 75 years old. Michael Bourne was a presence on the air at WBGO between the end of 1984 and the start of 2022, when he retired from full time hosting duty. He was the host of the Singers Unlimited podcast by WBGO Studios. Previously, he hosted the popular Singers Unlimited (1985-2022) show on WBGO. He also hosted the equally as popular Blues Break for several years. Michael was a senior contributor to DownBeat, writing for the magazine since 1969. Bourne earned a PhD in Theatre from Indiana University -- which came in handy with his role as a theatre critic for the WBGO Journal.
Vivid Stage Offers Many Pass Options for the 2022-2023 Season
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season. This professional company will bring five productions, including several World and New Jersey premieres, to the stage in addition to two improvisational comedy shows, a holiday variety show, eight play readings, a cabaret and educational programs for teens and adults. As always, the Vivid Stage Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.
Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
WBGO Chief Technology Chief David Antoine Elected to Board of Society of Broadcast Engineers
(NEWARK, NJ) -- David Antoine, Chief Technology Officer for Newark Public Radio (WBGO) was elected to the Board of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), a non-profit professional organization formed in 1964, which serves its global society of broadcast engineers. The national board of directors of the SBE, to which Antoine was appointed earlier this month, is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its nearly 5,000 members.
Deadline for Centenary Stage Company's Young Performer's Workshop is September 9th
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- The deadline to apply for the 2022 Fall Session of Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performer’s Workshop is September 9 and the program will run from September 10 through December 18. The Young Performer’s Workshop is a 15-week theatre training program for performers ages 8-18. Each session culminates with a Festival of Shows performed by the students. New applicants must complete an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins, before registering.
PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch and O.A.R.
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- The PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch with O.A.R. on Sunday, August 28, 2022. While the bands have previously played on the same bill, this tour is the first time the two have shared a tour together. Showtime is 7:00pm. Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan...
Franklin Theatre Works To Hold Auditions For Season
(QUAKERTOWN, NJ) -- Franklin Theatre Works, Ensemble Theatre of NJ is holding auditions by appointment for their upcoming season beginning in October 2022. Non union performers are invited to apply directly to info@ftwetnj.org to schedule a time slot, include photo & resume. Auditions are being held Tuesday, August 30 from 7:00pm-9:00pm in Lebanon, NJ and on Friday, September 2 from 6:00pm-9:00pm in Quakertown, NJ.
State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & Eaglemania
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & EagleMania on Friday, September 16 at 8:00pm. These are two of the hottest tribute bands around on one bill. If you're a fan of Fleetwood Mac or the Eagles, this is a show you won't want to miss. Tickets range from $25-$55.
Two River Theater presents Little Shakes: Big Celebration, A Fundraiser for Youth Education Program
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater invites the public to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the youth education program A Little Shakespeare with a special film screening of NJ PBS’s Here’s The Story: Much Ado, starring the cast and creative team from Two River’s 2022 production of A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00pm. The film screening will be followed by a Q&A onstage with special guests and a fun and lively post-show reception after-party in Two River Theater’s lobby.
The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass LIVE! in Seaside Heights, NJ
The crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ this Saturday, August 13, 2022 evening is ready to experience the vibe of two talented contemporary musical groups, The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass. The Wood Brothers — guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood, and percussionist Jano Rix — take the...
