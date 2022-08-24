Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Headlines: We’re Congested (Again) Edition
Thursday night kicked off another round of public forums on congestion pricing. Hundreds of people signed up to speak, and at three minutes apiece the ordeal would have taken more than 18 hours. But traffic congestion currently costs New Yorkers tens of thousands of YEARS, so what’s a few hours amongst friends?
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Are Friday’s Headlines Getting Across?
The national epidemic of traffic deaths is falling most heavily on Black and low-income Americans, partly because cities and states systematically built high-speed roadways through their neighborhoods. (New York Times) E-bike and e-scooter use is rebounding after a pandemic decline, according to an industry study (Smart Cities Dive). In related...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
BART Celebrating 50th Anniversary of its Opening (Berkeleyside) Public Transportation Can Fight Climate Change (GreenerIdeal) Environmentalist Take Issue with Newsom’s Climate Push (SFChron) California Banning Sale of Gasoline Cars (SFGate, Politico) Economists Ponder Policy in the Face of Accelerating Global Warming (SFExaminer) Bad Pavement on Clay Street Sends Cyclists...
