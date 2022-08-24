ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Make-a-Wish donates bike to New Orleans boy with cerebral palsy

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans boy’s dream came true Saturday with the help of the Make-a-Wish foundation. The organization presented a bike specially made for 7-year-old Akhi Ridgley, a Central City boy with cerebral palsy. Ridgley’s one wish was to be able to ride bikes with his friends in the neighborhood. After he […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
New Orleans, LA
Government
City
Thibodaux, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Seventeen#One Year Later#Homelessness#Linus Realestate
Tina Howell

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
msn.com

Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes

Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Eater

A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?

NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean was on Saturday (Aug. 27) given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The “medium” formation estimate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Settlement checks could be going out soon to families in deadly Ida nursing home evacuation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If all goes well, settlement checks could be going out soon for victims of a deadly nursing home evacuation during Hurricane Ida. Attorneys say they have won tentative approval for a multi-million dollar deal to compensate more than 800 nursing home residents who were sent to a nightmarish warehouse in Independence during Hurricane Ida.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy