Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle to sign Isak for £63m, Real Madrid line up Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo update

NEWCASTLE are set to make a huge statement this transfer window with the £63m signing of Alexander Isak.

It remains to be seen what this means for their pursuit of Watford's Joao Pedro.

Meanwhile Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer, and they're going to use the cash generated from the sale of Casemiro.

The Brazilian was sold to Man Utd for £60m with £10m in add-ons, and Real are said to be wanting to use that to buy Bellingham.

And we have all the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

Get all the latest Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd transfer news with SunSport...

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Hudson-Odoi nearing Leverkusen loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi is closing in on a loan switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Sky Sports News, the deal could be completed by the weekend.

The 21-year-old has had several suitors from the Premier League and abroad, but has settled on a move to the Bundesliga club.

It remains to be seen whether the winger’s loan to the BayArena is a sweetener for a transfer that takes Edmond Tapsoba in the opposite direction.

Transfer watch: Harrison to Newcastle?

Leeds United have reportedly told Newcastle to cough up £35m if they want to sign winger Jack Harrison.

However, after the start that the 25-year-old has made to this season, the Whites may revaluate their asking price.

Harrison has registered an assist in all three of Leeds' Premier League games so far with Jesse Marsch's side unbeaten.

The Toon Army have had two bids for Harrison rejected this summer, the last understood to be £25m.

Rumour rating: ⚽️ ⚽️

United move for Madrid’s Marco

Manchester United are to make €30m bid for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, according to reports in Spain.

Relevo understand that the Red Devils will submit an official offer for the 26-year-old forward in the coming days.

Old Trafford officials are keen on the Spanish international, who supposedly was mentioned during the club’s negotiations with Real for Casemiro.

It is believed that Asensio would be open to the move although whether the LaLiga giants would sanction it remains to be seen.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to see the player as a part of his long-term plans at the Bernabeu.

Italians Inter Blues defender Chalobah

Inter Milan are leading the race to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan for the season.

However, the Nerazzurri do face competition from city rivals AC, as well as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old has indicated a willingness to move to Inter with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting of talks between the two clubs on Wednesday evening.

The Blues are understood to want a loan fee of €3m for the youngster.

Auba waves goodbye to Barca

Speculation regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea is raging this morning after the forward appeared to say goodbye to Barcelona.

The former Arsenal captain started and scored in Barca’s friendly with Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

And when he was substituted early in the second half, the Gabonese international waved to fans at the Nou Camp.

So far, Chelsea have been unable to agree a fee with the LaLiga giants for the 33-year-old, but reports suggest they are preparing one final offer.

Boro swoop for Seagull Clarke

Matt Clarke has this morning joined Middlesbrough from Brighton permanently for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old centre-back moved to the Seagulls from Portsmouth in 2019 for £3m.

However, he failed to make a first team appearance during his time at the Amex Stadium, instead spending significant time out on loan at Derby and West Brom.

During his temporary time at Pride Park, Clarke was voted the Rams' Player of the Year for 2019-20.

Antony’s fine time at Ajax

Manchester United target Antony is being fined €50k by Ajax for every day he doesn’t turn up to training, according to Dutch journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar.

The Brazilian winger had stayed away from his club earlier this week in order to push through his move to Old Trafford.

However, after learning of the financial punishment, the 22-year-old reported for duty yesterday afternoon.

United are expected to submit a new offer for Antony before the weekend, believed to be in the region of £80m.

Breaking: Stoke sack O'Neill

Championship club Stoke City have sacked manager Michael O'Neill.

The Potters have won only one of their opening five league games, and sit just one place outside of the relegation zone.

The 53-year-old joined the Staffordshire outfit in 2019, having impressed previously with Northern Ireland.

However, O'Neill has failed to lead Stoke to a top half finish during his two seasons at the Bet365 Stadium.

Taps on? Another target emerges

Chelsea have held internal talks about making a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Stamford Bridge officials have begun discussing alternative centre-backs if their swoop for Wesley Fofana fails to materialise.

And Sky Sports Germany understand that the 23-year-old Burkina Faso international is top of the Blues’ secondary shortlist.

The six foot four defender moved to Leverkusen in 2020 for a fee in the region of €18m plus add ons.

Youri too expensive, say Arsenal

Arsenal remain interested in Youri Tielemans, but have serious reservations about paying Leicester City's asking price.

The Foxes are understood to want in the region of £35m for the Belgian midfielder.

However, according to The Athletic, the Gunners believe that is too high a fee for a player who is out of contract in 11 months.

And if the Londoners are unable to get Leicester to lower their valuation significantly, then they are prepared to wait to land the 25-year-old on a free transfer in 2023.

Tielemans joined Leicester from Monaco in 2019 for £32m.

Hammers blow! Lyon reject Lucas offer

Lyon have this morning rejected West Ham's €40m bid for Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta.

However, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth understands that the Hammers are prepared to return to the table with an improved offer for the 24-year-old.

Talks are set to continue between the two clubs with a week of the transfer window remaining.

Paqueta was heavily linked with both Newcastle and Arsenal earlier this year.

De Jong transfer takes twist

Bored of the Frenkie de Jong transfer saga yet? Well, here's something that we've not heard during these past three months.

Futbol Total are reporting that Liverpool have now made an offer for the Dutch midfielder.

It seems highly unlikely, but the defeat at Manchester United on Monday did highlight just how short Jurgen Klopp's team currently are in midfield.

However, other media outlets in Spain believe that De Jong will remain at Barcelona this season.

Trapp rejects ‘world top club’

Manchester United’s pursuit of goalkeeper Kevin Trapp did not last long on this Thursday.

No sooner had their interest been publicly confirmed, the Eintracht Frankfurt number one shut down the transfer talk.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old wishes to stay with his club in the Bundesliga.

Trapp is quoted as saying: “I received a written proposal from Manchester United – world top club.

“Yesterday, I informed those responsible at both clubs that I had decided stay at Eintracht Frankfurt.”

A Nice move for Nic

Nicolas Pepe will complete his medical at Nice today ahead of a loan move to the Ligue 1 club.

Arsenal’s record signing will draw a line under three underwhelming years at the Emirates as he returns to France for the season.

The 27-year-old previously starred with Lille, scoring 37 goals in 79 appearances, earning him his £72m switch to the Gunners.

However, Pepe has failed to replicate such form during his time in England.

The winger has two years remaining on his current deal with Arsenal.

Chelsea want permanent Ziyech sale

Chelsea and Ajax have been locked in discussions this week regarding the return of Hakim Ziyech to the Dutch champions.

However, talks are understood to have hit a stumbling block with the Blues only interested in the permanent departure of the Moroccan star.

And currently the Amsterdam club believe that Chelsea’s asking price is too high for the 29-year-old.

Dutch journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar reports that Ajax are prepared to look elsewhere if the Premier League outfit fail to lower their valuation.

Ziyech scored 49 goals and registered 81 assists in 165 appearances for the Eredivisie giants between 2016 and 2020.

United closing in on keeper

Manchester United are close to bringing in an experienced goalkeeper to act as understudy to David de Gea.

Reports yesterday revealed that the Red Devils had been in serious talks with Newcastle over a move for Martin Dubravka.

The 33-year-old Slovakian stopper was left out of Eddie Howe's squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Tranmere.

However, United have also shown an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp.

And German outlet Sport1 insist that the 32-year-old keeper has been personally recommended to Erik ten Hag's men by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Isak arrives ahead of move

Swedish hot shot Alexander Isak arrived in England last night ahead of his £63m move to Newcastle.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the striker touched down late in the north-east on Wednesday in order to finalise his switch to St James' Park TODAY.

The 22-year-old will leave Real Sociedad, having scored 44 goals in 132 appearances during his time in San Sebastian.

The transfer fee will be a new record for the Toon Army, eclipsing the £40m that they paid for both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Ainsley out on loan again

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to seal another loan move away from Arsenal this week.

The versatile midfielder has been told by Mikel Arteta that he is free to move to another Premier League club this season in order to play top-level first team football.

Southampton are understood to be leading the race for the 24-year-old, although Bournemouth and West Ham have also shown an interest.

Maitland-Niles spent last season on loan at Roma, but failed to make an impression with Jose Mourinho’s Serie A side.

He also spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign with West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated from the Premier League.

Blues may turn to Maguire

Chelsea have once again been linked with a shock swoop for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

The Evening Standard report that the Blues will make an approach for the England international if they fail to land Leicester’s Wesley Fofana.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have this week had a third bid for the French defender rejected.

Ironically, the Foxes are demanding a fee equivalent to the world record £80m that United paid them for Maguire in 2019.

Maguire was dropped by the Red Devils for Monday night’s win over Liverpool.

Good morning football fans

Chelsea are close to loaning Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayer Leverkusen.

The winger has found game time difficult to come by at Stamford Bridge and is yet to make an appearance this season, so the Blues are happy to sanction a loan.

Arsenal have also reached an agreement to loan Nicolas Pepe to Nice until the end of the season.

Eric Bailly has completed a loan move to French side Marseille.

And if he helps the French giants qualify for the Champions League the move will become permanent in an £8.4million deal.

Wolves have rejected a £1million bid from Nottingham Forest for out-of-favour defender Willy Boly, according to reports.

Promoted Forest have gone on a summer-signing rampage in the transfer window.

Steve Cooper's squad now features 16 new signings.

However, his attempt to add experienced centre-back Boly as defensive cover has failed so far.

Cup for it

Chelsea will travel to Manchester City in the pick of the Carabao Cup third round ties.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will host League One Derby County, with Manchester United at home to Aston Villa in an all-Prem clash.

The Red Devils' date with Steven Gerrard and Co is one of seven all-Prem ties.

These include Tottenham's trip to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal's Emirates clash with Brighton.

Eur in luck

Thursday's Champions League group-stage draw in Istanbul will only bring home to fans just how much a test of strength even only the FIRST half of the campaign is going to be.

Tottenham’s return to the Euro elite will have a major knock-on effect for N17 finances while Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been finalists over the past two years.

But with surprise Prem pace-setters Arsenal, as well as Manchester United, having to wait an extra 24 hours before discovering their Europa League schedule, all of England’s Big Six — plus potentially West Ham — will be plunged into a fixture list like they have never known.

The winter World Cup means that the domestic campaign will be split in two, with 16 Prem games by November 13 - a six-week break - and then 22 more matches from Boxing Day.

Yet it has also forced Uefa to redraw its normal timetable, meaning an unprecedented programme from the start of next month.

The six Champions League group games - starting on September 6 - will be compressed into just 57 days, six midweeks out of nine.

Two of the other midweek slots are taken up by the lone international break before the World Cup, when England must take a minimum of four points from matches with Italy and Germany to have any chance of avoiding Nations League relegation.

With boss Gareth Southgate looking to fine-tune his Qatar preparations, there is not much chance of players being rested.

And the ‘spare’ dates, October 18-20? A chance for respite, possibly?

Nope. That has a full Prem fixture programme, including Liverpool hosting West Ham, Manchester United against Spurs at Old Trafford and City’s visit to Arsenal.

And between the weekend before the start of Europe, when Arsenal travel to United, to the one after it is over - with Spurs playing Liverpool and Arsenal at Chelsea - there will be 12 Big Six Prem clashes.

Sambuca

Samuel Umtiti is reportedly set for a loan move to Italian minnows Lecce.

The defender is out of favour at the Barcelona after several injury-plagued seasons.

And Fabrizio Romano claims Umtiti is now on the verge of a move to Serie A with newly-promoted side Lecce.

Last season’s Serie B champions have endured an awful start to the new campaign.

They were first knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Cittadella before losing league games to Inter Milan and Sassuolo.

And club chiefs hope Umtiti will be the man to revive their fortunes as he prepares to undergo a medical this week.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd have all been linked with the Frenchman before but non of the Premier League trio made an approach for him.

Credit: Reuters

ICYMI – Newcastle agree £63m deal for Isak

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a £63MILLION deal for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

The 22-year-old Swedish international has scored 44 goals in 132 appearances for the LaLiga outfit.

And El Diario Vasco are now reporting that Sociedad have agreed a hefty £63m fee with Newcastle for the striker.

Credit: Getty

A chance for Tielemans?

Leicester are set to slash their £38million asking price for Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

Tielemans, 25, has been heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

He has less than one year remaining on his current deal, so the Foxes are expected to cash in on him while they still can.

And, according to Dutch outlet Het Nieuwsblad, as per Sport Witness, Leicester will now demand a smaller fee to get a deal done.

Club chiefs had been eager to earn £38m from the sale, however, many potential suitors deemed the fee unrealistic.

Tielemans is now expected to be sold for as little as £20m.