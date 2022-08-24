ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham ‘launch £34m Lucas Paqueta transfer bid and in advanced talks with Lyon over shock move for playmaker’

By Joshua Jones
 3 days ago

WEST HAM have launched a stunning £34million transfer bid for Lucas Paqueta, according to reports.

The Lyon star was linked with a move to Arsenal earlier in the transfer, with chief Edu even admitting his admiration for the playmaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WSPB_0hU1sV1J00
West Ham have launched a bid for Lyon and Brazil laymaker Lucas Paqueta Credit: Getty

Paqueta, who turns 25 this week, has also been a target for Newcastle, Tottenham and possibly even Manchester City in this summer window.

However, it is said the Hammers are now in advanced talks with the Brazilian.

According to The Athletic, the East London club are working hard to get a deal over the line.

A bid of £34m was submitted with negotiations now taking place over the fee and personal terms.

Paqueta joined Lyon in 2020 and has racked up 18 goals in 67 Ligue 1 matches.

On the international stage, he has seven in 33 and looks set to be part of Brazil's World Cup squad in Qatar later this year.

David Moyes has already signed Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Flynn Downes, Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeiri and Thilo Kehrer this summer.

Kehrer endured a torrid debut as he gave away an early penalty in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton.

Paqueta was born in Rio de Janeiro and came through the Flamengo academy.

He earned his transfer to Europe when AC came calling in 2019 but after just one season he switched to France and settled instantaneously.

His rise in the Brazil national team saw him work with former team coordinator Edu.

Now overseeing transfers at Arsenal, Paqueta's compatriot said said: "I’m very respectful when I talk about Lucas.

"I’m a guy who likes him a lot, I’ve always liked him, since my time with Brazil’s national team.

"He’s had a great season, he was considered the best [overseas] player in the French league."

But with Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe already operating in creative midfield roles, the Gunners did not get a transfer done this summer.

And with Newcastle stalling over their £50m offer as they focus on Alexander Isak, it could be West Ham fans on the bubbles very soon if all parties are happy.

