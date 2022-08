ANCHORAGE, Alaska (August 27, 2022) – Lubbock Christian University volleyball seeks their first win of the season, as they close out their stay at the Seawolf Invitational Saturday. They have two matches on the docket, as they face Alaska Fairbanks (noon CT) and Emmanuel College (Ga.) (7:30 p.m. CT) inside Alaska Airlines Center.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO