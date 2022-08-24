Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
BTECH donates robots to local schools
SMITHFIELD — An excited crowd of students watched as the ribbon was cut on the new robots that would be added to their robotics class at Sky View High School earlier this week. Bridgerland Technical College donated a total of six robots to Bear River, Green Canyon, Sky View,...
cachevalleydaily.com
USU Extension is making grass less water-reliant
LOGAN – Discussions about grass has been in the news this week. It started with an announcement by the Salt Lake Area Water Conservancy District that they were launching a program called Salt Lake City Turf Trade, where they are offering large bags of grass feed at an inexpensive price to replace water-demanding turf with a more drought-proof type of grass, a type of grass that stays green and uses at least 30 percent less water to do so.
utah.gov
Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County
Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
cachevalleydaily.com
15 Utahns died from COVID over the last seven days
Last week Hyrum was one of five wastewater test sites in Utah showing increased levels of COVID-19. But this week’s data, reported Thursday, indicates no sites are currently reporting increasing levels. COVID-19 deaths remain at 256 within the Bear River Health District, which includes Cache, Box Elder and Rich...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
kjzz.com
Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache County Council makes short work of discussion of voter mailings
CACHE COUNTY – With County Clerk Jess Bradfield absent, members of the Cache County Council made discussion of mailing formats for voter information pamphlets in the upcoming election short and sweet at their regular meeting Tuesday. The issue – carried over from the council’s last meeting on Aug. 9...
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
UConn perfect punt vs Utah State 2022 College Football
UConn perfect punt vs Utah State 2022 College Football. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Comment suggestions for future videos and enjoy! Check out my other...
The Justice Files: Police Chief said man in Rachael Runyan murder worth investigating
SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A possible suspect in the murder of Rachael Runyan will be thoroughly investigated. That’s what Sunset’s Police Chief Brett Jamison told a gathering of people honoring Rachael.August 26 marks 40-years since the three-year old was abducted near an elementary school in Sunset.A month later, her body was found in the mountains […]
cachevalleydaily.com
Providence chiropractor bound over on charges of inappropriately touching three patients
LOGAN — A 66-year-old Providence chiropractor has been bound over on charges of allegedly sexually abusing three patients. Neil Louis Erickson, who was arrested in January and later in April, was ordered to stand trial on two cases following a previous preliminary hearing. Erickson participated in a virtual hearing...
Herald-Journal
Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead
OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
KSLTV
NASA’s Artemis rocket to take Utah satellites on moon mission
NORTH LOGAN, Utah — NASA’s most powerful rocket to date, Artemis, is sitting ready on a Florida launchpad. Blast-off is scheduled for Monday and when it speeds to the moon it will take a Cache Valley company’s technology with it. Space Dynamics Laboratory at the Utah State...
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
ksl.com
Ex-Utah officer convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants judge to end his probation
SALT LAKE CITY — A former Salt Lake police officer who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots is requesting his probation be terminated early. Michael Lee Hardin, of Kaysville, filed the request last month. The government has filed its...
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Ridgeline Riverhawks at Snow Canyon Warriors football | Aug. 26, 2022
Ridgeline Football broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Kaden Foremaster and Devin Dixon. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
ksl.com
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
