247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: Time runs out on a good man as Auburn's AD
It has been obvious for a while now that Allen Greene was caught in a whirlwind that he could not escape. He is a good man, an engaging man, an extremely intelligent man who genuinely cares about the young men and women who compete for Auburn. But the clock started to run out on Greene the day Steven Leath, the president who hired him, was fired. Greene, who was athletic director at Buffalo before moving to Auburn, found himself in a position he could not have anticipated.
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
Instead of Having Eagle Chase Tiger's Tail, Auburn Could Look at Hogs
After functioning on dysfunction for decades, Hunter Yurachek's goal seems to be better.
auburn.edu
Smith named Alabama Extension’s Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resources team coordinator
Mark Smith, wildlife extension specialist and the W. Kelly Mosley Environmental Professor in Auburn University’s College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, has been appointed coordinator of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resources team. As part of Alabama Extension, the Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resources,...
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
Auburn football: What does Allen Greene exit mean for Bryan Harsin?
With Allen Greene stepping down as athletic director, all eyes are on Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin ahead of his most critical season at the helm. Allen Greene’s abrupt departure leaves Bryan Harsin’s job as Auburn football head coach in serious jeopardy beyond this season. Greene was...
alabamanews.net
MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC
A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Opelika comes back for win; Auburn High wins tussle
With clutch touchdown passes by quarterback Roman Gagliano, Opelika completed a comeback Friday night to beat Jeff Davis 35-14 at Bulldog Stadium. Jeff Davis led 6-0 early when Gagliano hit Tae Gay for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal to help put the Bulldogs out in front. Then, with time expiring in...
opelikaobserver.com
Dr. Obiekwe Performs 1,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery
OPELIKA — Last week, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D. marked a milestone in healthcare history for East Alabama Health as she performed her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. In doing so, Obiekwe became the first physician at EAMC, and only the third obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) in Alabama, to complete 1,000 robotic procedures.
opelikaobserver.com
The Excellence of Opelika Main Street
OPELIKA — Opelika was awarded six prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence during the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event.
thebamabuzz.com
New Auburn University culinary science center opens with luxury hotel, food hall, restaurant + more
Football isn’t the only thing Auburn University (AU) has to look forward to this month, thanks to the opening of the state-of-the-art Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), featuring a luxury hotel and spa, restaurant, coffee shop, brewery and food hall. Read on for all the details.
alabamanews.net
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events
Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
auburn.edu
Expert Answers: Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine’s Perkins gives guidance on canine flu
Canine influenza is a highly contagious disease that can be rapidly transmitted through dog populations, particularly those in kennel or clinic environments, as well as other areas that bring multiple animals together in close settings. Do you need to consider having your pet vaccinated against canine flu? Dr. Andrea Perkins, clinical lecturer in infection control and biosecurity in the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, weighs in with some advice.
alreporter.com
Manufactured Housing Association launches “Take It To The House”
The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA) has announced its “Take It To The House” promotional partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, which will run during the 2022 and 2023 SEC football seasons. The “Take It To The House” campaign is a unique promotional contest...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Enterprise hosts Auburn in 7A showdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Auburn Tigers and Enterprise Wildcats meet up in week one of the season in Enterprise. The Tigers came away with a 42-28 win last year over the Wildcats during the regular season. The two teams met again just weeks later in round two of the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Valley shuts out Lanett for third straight rivalry win
LANETT — Valley and Lanett might be two of the closest rivals in the state in terms of geography — only a five-mile drive separates the two high schools. But Friday night showed they have some big differences on the football right now. Valley is one of the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
WSFA
Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
