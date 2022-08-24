We are writing today to clarify the COVID-19 protocols for the following on-campus venues and their adjacent lobbies:. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre; Emerson Paramount Center (Robert J. Orchard Stage, Jackie Liebergott Black Box, Bright Family Screening Room, and Paramount Studios); and Tufte Performance and Production Center (Semel Theater and Greene Theater).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO