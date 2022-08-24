ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for August 24

Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 55

Total cases: 78,493

Total number of deaths: 450

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 31 with 22 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 9 from other communities (three on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is moderate. Public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Updated CDC Guidance:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance related to COVID-19 exposure and isolation:

  • If you’ve been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, wear a mask when you’re around others and get tested at least five days after your exposure (or sooner if you have symptoms).
  • If you test negative, continue taking precautions through day 10.
  • If you test positive or have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and isolate for at least five days.

For more information on exposure and isolation, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order a third round of free, at home tests from the federal government. Visit covidtests.gov to place an order.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. People who require assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 232,765
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 217,763
  • Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 68.2%
  • Booster doses: 132,756

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

Residents age 6 months and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Those age 5 and older are eligible for a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics, or residents may schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Vaccine for children under age 5

The Health Department now provides COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The clinics will be smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for children under age 5 (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged; walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

  • Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
  • Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., LLCHD

For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Booster doses for children 5 through 11:

LLCHD has expanded COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11. The booster dose is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for everyone age 5 and older (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged, walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

  • Friday, August 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
  • Monday, August 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Elevated Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to elevated yellow after being in low orange for six weeks. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from August 29 through September 4:. Monday, August 29. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Has One More Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 60s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 44 with 30 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 14 from other communities (one on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Low Orange for Sixth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a sixth consecutive week. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigate Stabbing at North Lincoln Apartment

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st and Belmont Ave. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 5:28 pm, officers responded to a report of a fight involving 6-7 people. A man involved was reported to have a knife. Responding officers located a 39-year-old Lincoln man suffering from a stab wound. Officers provided aid and Lincoln Fire and Rescue brought the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was also taken to the hospital with a head injury from being pushed to the ground during the fight.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Casey’s Convenience Store Shooting

The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:02 p.m., at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 4411 North 27th Street. Dominic Gomez, 18-years-of-age of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Campaign

The Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of fall. Holiday weekends also represent some of the deadliest times of year on America’s roadways due to impaired driving. Some people will include alcohol in their activities and make the decision to drive impaired. To impact this issue, and to coincide with the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting specialized enforcement from August 19, 2022, through September 5, 2022. Increased enforcement for the project is funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Transit to Relocate Two Bus Stops August 22

Beginning Monday, August 22, StarTran transit system will move two bus stops currently located on “N” Street between South 10th and South 11th streets to nearby locations. The relocation will allow the Gold’s building demolition to continue while keeping StarTran’s riders safe from construction. Bus Stop...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Comment on Outdoor Racket Court Facilities Master Pl

Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that residents have until October 12 to review and comment on the draft Outdoor Racket Court Facilities Master Plan. The draft master plan for tennis and pickleball courts may be viewed at lincoln.ne.gov/racketplan. Residents may comment at the site, by email at parks@lincoln.ne.gov, or by calling 402-441-7847.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Receives $23.6 Million for Multimodal Transportation Center

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced StarTran has been awarded a $23,665,721 million federal grant to design and build a new multimodal transportation center. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Randolph Street to Close August 15

Beginning Monday, August 15, Randolph Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will close for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 2. This...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

West Holdrege, NW 56th and West Vine Now Open

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) opened sections of three streets to traffic today:. West Holdrege Street from Northwest 56th to Northwest 48th streets. Northwest 56th Street from West Holdrege Street north to the existing urban paving. West Vine Street east of Northwest 48th Street. These Lincoln on the Move projects...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

New Contract Makes LPD Officers Highest Paid in State

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins today thanked the City Council for unanimously approving a new contract that will make Lincoln Police Department (LPD) officers the highest paid in the state. The Council passed the resolution at its meeting this afternoon. The three-year contract was negotiated by the Lincoln Police Union and a City team that included staff from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department, LPD, and the City Attorney’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present June 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for June 2022 to Crime Analyst Marie Mathine of the Lincoln Police Department (LPD). The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project

In addition to normal school zone enforcement activities, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting a Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project beginning Monday, August 15, 2022, and continuing through Friday, September 9, 2022. This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, will allow the placement of additional officers at and around various public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Program to Help Teens, Young Adults Quit Vaping Now Available

Tobacco Free Lancaster County (TFLC) and Truth Initiative, a national public health organization, today announced the availability of a text message-based program to help youth quit vaping. This is Quitting is a free and anonymous program designed for teens and young adults that provides tailored advice, cognitive and behavioral coping strategies, and social support to help them stop using e-cigarettes.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Streets to Close August 10 for Railroad Track Repair

Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, two streets will be closed for railroad track repair. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday, August 11. Pioneers Boulevard between Highway 2 and South Ninth Street – The recommended detour is Highway 2 to South 14th Street to Old Cheney Road to South First Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 70th Street Now Closed

South 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads is now closed for a roundabout and watermain installation project at Carger Lane. This work is scheduled to be completed in early November. The recommended detour is Rokeby Road to South 84th Street to Saltillo Road. This project will expand water services...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Nature Center Herbal Festival Set For August 13

Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to the Herbal Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 13, at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. The festival will offer herbal classes, refreshments, and a garden tour led by herbalists and Nature Center staff. The program will include classes on herbal tincture with Alex Svoboda of Arise Botanicals, and herbal tea drying and preparation with Eric Smith of Herbs and More. Refreshments will be provided by Maggie Pleskac of Milkweed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Lincoln Mall to Close August 8

Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Community Policy