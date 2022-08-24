ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Connecticut father accused of forcing child to eat feces and 'lick pee' off toilet seat

 3 days ago
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (TCD) -- A father who was previously charged with child abuse stands accused of additional cruelty charges after allegedly forcing a child to eat feces.

Kevin Grant and his wife, Kaitlin Baptiste, were initially arrested in 2020 after Grant allegedly forced a child to sleep in a locked closet, kneel on tacks, and drink hot sauce, WTNH-TV reports. Grant’s wife reportedly knew about this but did nothing to stop the abuse.

Grant was originally arrested and charged with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment, according to WTNH.

Recently, a new arrest warrant was filed on Aug. 10 accusing Grant of additional charges. There are reportedly four victims accusing Grant of abuse at this time.

A child victim told authorities that his brother was forced to "go to the bathroom in a box," according to the arrest warrant. The child reportedly told authorities that one day Grant "smelled the poop" and forced his brother to eat it.

One child was allegedly forced to "lick his pee off the toilet seat because he had peed on it."

According to the warrant, Grant hit one of the children with his belt on multiple occasions and would kick him in the genital area if he talked back to Grant. Grant also allegedly forced one of the children to hit another with a bat.

The arrest warrant alleges that Grant put firecrackers into one of the other children’s pants and set them off.

Grant was reportedly arrested on Aug. 10 and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5.

