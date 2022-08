ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville volleyball team split a pair of matches to open its 2022 season on Friday at the Justice Center. On the first day of the UNC Asheville Invitational, the Bulldogs swept Stonehill in three sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-21) but dropped a three-set contest later in the day to North Alabama (25-18, 25-15, 25-21).

