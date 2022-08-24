ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Healthcare leadership at Woodside Senior Communities

(WFRV) – You know that saying, it all starts at the top – that can be said for health care in the community. Local 5 Live discusses developing future leaders with Woodside Senior Communities along with Meghan Mehlberg Fuss and Ashtyn Okreglicki. They tell Local 5 Live viewers how they got started, what a typical day looks like, and what advice they have for others going into healthcare leadership.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Vein Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting for their New ECOLCE Technology

The Wisconsin Vein Center in Manitowoc has introduced its’ new state-of-the-art services in Body Sculpting, skin tightening and muscle toning. It’s called EVOLVE, according to Dr. Kimberly Ridl, Physician and Owner at their clinic, located at 940 Maritime Drive. Following a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House late Thursday afternoon,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Thompson Center to bring back activities, move into temporary home following fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A senior citizens' center in Appleton is finding a temporary home after experiencing a fire earlier this month. After canceling classes from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2 due to the fire on Aug. 12, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is temporarily moving the majority of its programs and activities to the Sacred Heart Parish, beginning Sept. 6.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
agupdate.com

Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
OOSTBURG, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re flashing back to our school days with the Back 2 School Yearbook. Members of our on air and behind-the-scenes staff submitted their favorite childhood photos. Click through the gallery for then and now. BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/. SUBMIT YOUR BACK 2 SCHOOL...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:

(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Builder Discusses Supply Chain Issues & Delays

The owner of Bartow Builders said this week that supply chain issues continue to cause problems for his company and other trade partners. During Tuesday’s “Welcome Home” program on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Brandon Bartow said they’ve been very busy doing planning and bidding with their customers, but with a notable change from previous years.
MANITOWOC, WI
cw14online.com

Jenkins, Vanevenhoven lead Neenah over Menasha

NEENAH (WLUK) -- After running over De Pere in Week 1, Neenah entered Week 2's contest against Menasha looking to show it is a team to take seriously. One dominant win over a quality program is one thing, but how about two?. Friday night, Neenah obliged. After gutting De Pere...
NEENAH, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard

Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
OOSTBURG, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Hudak & the City: Chalice!

The Chalice.. I hope you read that in a loving voice because I truly could not love this establishment more!! The Chalice opened in Oshkosh in 1977 and is on its third owner, Joe Ambrose! I don’t think Joe has met a stranger in his life! Always hopping out of the kitchen to say hi to the guests, to offer suggestions on what to order or just to chat about your day. Between Joe, John, Quinn and the rest of the staff, I would say the staff is almost as great as the food- and that is saying a lot because the food is absolutely outstanding!!
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

High-Speed Internet To All Of Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Native vegetation along Webster Ave. helping to manage storm water

GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – Every time it rains or the snow melts, that dirty and untreated water ends up in our waterways. But after a recent construction project on Webster Ave. in 2019, steps to treat that water in a green way have been put in place with something called a swale.
GREEN BAY, WI

