The Chalice.. I hope you read that in a loving voice because I truly could not love this establishment more!! The Chalice opened in Oshkosh in 1977 and is on its third owner, Joe Ambrose! I don’t think Joe has met a stranger in his life! Always hopping out of the kitchen to say hi to the guests, to offer suggestions on what to order or just to chat about your day. Between Joe, John, Quinn and the rest of the staff, I would say the staff is almost as great as the food- and that is saying a lot because the food is absolutely outstanding!!

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO