Boston is known for many things. The Patriots have won six super bowls. The Celtics have won 17 championships and the Red Sox after breaking the curse has won 4 championships. Lets not forget about the Bruins winning the Stanly Cup a few years back. Now Boston has another title. Based on a recent study, Boston is the 22nd most unfaithful city in America. Worcester comes in at number 44. How is Worcester so far behind? I consider Worcester to be a part of Boston. Cites in Connecticut or Rhode Island did not make the list.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO