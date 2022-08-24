Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
Boston Globe
Readers: Do you think Boston is a good place to retire?
We were recently ranked the ninth worst retirement city in the country. Massachusetts may not spring to mind like Florida does when the topic of retirement comes up, but there is a sizable senior population in the Bay State. Unfortunately for locals now approaching the end of their careers, though, Boston may not be the best place to settle after retirement.
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Lavish Private Oasis Tucked Away in Osterville
With 12 acres outside and sprawling spaces within, you’ll savor the seclusion of Warren’s Cove. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $9,500,000. Size: 11,254 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. If you want...
To Do List: Marshfield Fair, Boston Ukrainian Festival, Boston Jazz Festival
BOSTON -- As part of the last weekend of August, you can check out several fairs and festivals in and around Boston and take a beautiful picture amidst sunflowers in Concord. It's all part of our To Do List.MARSHFIELD FAIRAn August tradition on the South Shore, the Marshfield Fair is in full swing and will begin is 154th year. Gates open at noon daily for the agricultural fair, and over the weekend, some special highlights include the North River Blues Festival, the Antique Truck and Tractor Show, and the Demolition Derby.https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/When: August 19-28, noon-10pmWhere: 140 Main Street, MarshfieldCost: $15 online, children...
nerej.com
Project of the Month - Integrated Builders nears completion of Lovell arena in Rockland, Mass.
Rockland, MA Integrated Builders celebrating its 30th year as the general contractor of choice by New England’s leading companies, is approaching the completion of this new 117,000 s/f ice arena for Lovell Academy that included extensive sitework and land clearing in the early stages of the project. Located off...
msn.com
As land gets bought up by developers, the remaining farms compete to make the best ice cream
On a hot summer day, few things satisfy as much as ice cream. But most people have never bought theirs at the place where it all begins: a dairy farm. Today, there are 110 registered dairy farms in Massachusetts, at least nine of which make their own ice cream, according to state figures.
Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall
He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
Time Out Global
The best cheap eats at Time Out Market Boston
Boston is home to thousands of college students each year. While Boston has a reputation for being expensive, Time Out Market Boston is just a stone’s throw from some of Boston’s top colleges and universities and offers lots of cheap eats. We have gathered our top student-budget-friendly items that you have to try this semester. Be sure to also check out our guide to cheap eats throughout Boston as well.
Home of the Week: Here is the church. Here is the steeple.
Open the door, and see a modern layout. It’s got everything, this 163-year-old single-family in Wenham. There’s an updated kitchen, a church steeple, a 700-pound English-made bell, flooring with radiant heat second level, a 90-year-old pipe organ, and a parish house. All of this is part of a...
hot969boston.com
Boston is 22nd Most Unfaithful City in US; Worcester 44th Most Faithful,
Boston is known for many things. The Patriots have won six super bowls. The Celtics have won 17 championships and the Red Sox after breaking the curse has won 4 championships. Lets not forget about the Bruins winning the Stanly Cup a few years back. Now Boston has another title. Based on a recent study, Boston is the 22nd most unfaithful city in America. Worcester comes in at number 44. How is Worcester so far behind? I consider Worcester to be a part of Boston. Cites in Connecticut or Rhode Island did not make the list.
Talk about Gridlock – Lock on the Fortress Building Gone with the Wind
On Friday, driving rain, thunder and lots of lighting happened in Boston and was captured via social media (check out our Instagram stories). The storm was so fast and furious that it actually knocked the giant inflatable lock on the Fortress Storage Building in Dorchester onto 93. It did cause...
Dorchester Reporter
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home
An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
Boston Globe
For $694,900, a renovated 3-bedroom in Quincy a mile from the beach
A newly renovated home with water views has hit the market in Quincy for $694,900. The house is also a mile from the beach, but flood insurance is not required, according to the listing. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial at 568 Sea St. in the Adams Shore neighborhood moves from a...
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
In midst of drought, Kingston residents say road has leaked water for weeks
KINGSTON, Mass. — There is the constant sound of running water down a long stretch of Ocean Hill Dr. in Kingston. Neighbors say a busted pipe has been flowing into the street for weeks. “No one has done anything about it,” said resident Janet Carmichael said. While towns...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
BRUNO CABOCLO SIGNS WITH THE BOSTON CELTICS!!!
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Join this channel to get access to exclusive content and perks: …. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com :...
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
