Boston, MA

WCVB

Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out

BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Readers: Do you think Boston is a good place to retire?

We were recently ranked the ninth worst retirement city in the country. Massachusetts may not spring to mind like Florida does when the topic of retirement comes up, but there is a sizable senior population in the Bay State. Unfortunately for locals now approaching the end of their careers, though, Boston may not be the best place to settle after retirement.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Lavish Private Oasis Tucked Away in Osterville

With 12 acres outside and sprawling spaces within, you’ll savor the seclusion of Warren’s Cove. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $9,500,000. Size: 11,254 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. If you want...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Marshfield Fair, Boston Ukrainian Festival, Boston Jazz Festival

BOSTON -- As part of the last weekend of August, you can check out several fairs and festivals in and around Boston and take a beautiful picture amidst sunflowers in Concord. It's all part of our To Do List.MARSHFIELD FAIRAn August tradition on the South Shore, the Marshfield Fair is in full swing and will begin is 154th year. Gates open at noon daily for the agricultural fair, and over the weekend, some special highlights include the North River Blues Festival, the Antique Truck and Tractor Show, and the Demolition Derby.https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/When: August 19-28, noon-10pmWhere: 140 Main Street, MarshfieldCost: $15 online, children...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall

He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The best cheap eats at Time Out Market Boston

Boston is home to thousands of college students each year. While Boston has a reputation for being expensive, Time Out Market Boston is just a stone’s throw from some of Boston’s top colleges and universities and offers lots of cheap eats. We have gathered our top student-budget-friendly items that you have to try this semester. Be sure to also check out our guide to cheap eats throughout Boston as well.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Home of the Week: Here is the church. Here is the steeple.

Open the door, and see a modern layout. It’s got everything, this 163-year-old single-family in Wenham. There’s an updated kitchen, a church steeple, a 700-pound English-made bell, flooring with radiant heat second level, a 90-year-old pipe organ, and a parish house. All of this is part of a...
WENHAM, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston is 22nd Most Unfaithful City in US; Worcester 44th Most Faithful,

Boston is known for many things. The Patriots have won six super bowls. The Celtics have won 17 championships and the Red Sox after breaking the curse has won 4 championships. Lets not forget about the Bruins winning the Stanly Cup a few years back. Now Boston has another title. Based on a recent study, Boston is the 22nd most unfaithful city in America. Worcester comes in at number 44. How is Worcester so far behind? I consider Worcester to be a part of Boston. Cites in Connecticut or Rhode Island did not make the list.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home

An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

For $694,900, a renovated 3-bedroom in Quincy a mile from the beach

A newly renovated home with water views has hit the market in Quincy for $694,900. The house is also a mile from the beach, but flood insurance is not required, according to the listing. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial at 568 Sea St. in the Adams Shore neighborhood moves from a...
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

BRUNO CABOCLO SIGNS WITH THE BOSTON CELTICS!!!

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Join this channel to get access to exclusive content and perks: …. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com :...
BOSTON, MA

