Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tribeca townhouse with iconic skybridge sells for $24M
It took seven long years, but a Tribeca townhouse that comes with its own 115-year-old skybridge has sold for $24 million in an off-market deal — less than half its original ask. The unusual home, built in 1907 and today a popular destination for Instagram uploads, first hit the...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in the Bronx, NYC
The Bronx is rich with hallowed arts, sports, and wildlife institutions contributing to the borough’s intriguing history and culture. Many buildings and structures throughout The Bronx have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. These buildings, once bustling transportation hubs, government institutions, and military armories have since become shells of what they once were. While many of these spots seem destined to remain in the shadow of their former glory, others have received a chance at new life from projects to restore, revitalize, and largely re-imagine the areas they occupy. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout The Bronx.
Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalized with red paint
A mural meant to honor Brooklyn icon Biggie Smalls has been vandalized, according to a resident in the area.
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of Capitalism
The record-breaking high cost of living in the City That Never Sleeps is keeping some renters up all night.(Marco Arment/Wikimedia) Renting an apartment in America’s financial capital hits a record-breaking high.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. August 29, 1941: The Westchester Grand Jury began examining the “Elks Deal,” protested by several Yonkers leaders. The club had defaulted on its mortgage, interest and back taxes; instead of foreclosing on the property, the city purchased the building from the club. Those protesting the deal claimed the lodge got favoritism because many powerful political leaders and city officials were members.
NBC New York
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
Flying Magazine
Airlift Aims To Rescue 300 Abandoned Dogs, Cats
The Sato Project has rescued more than 6,200 dogs and cats from Puerto Rico since 2011. [Courtesy: Alexandra Lloyd / The Sato Project]. Hundreds of stray dogs and cats left abandoned in Puerto Rico will soon be winging their way from the Caribbean to New York state for adoption and an opportunity for a new life.
msn.com
First Puerto Rican restaurant opens in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can now find flavors from Puerto Rico in the Star City for the first time. Delicias Boricuas VA opened Monday and has since sold out three times. Delicias means delight. Boricuas has indigenous roots and is what Puerto Ricans call themselves with pride. The co-owner...
RELATED PEOPLE
Several migrants taken to a hospital after arriving in NYC, including 3-month-old baby: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five charter buses carrying 250 migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Wednesday — the largest group yet to make it to Manhattan, officials said. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine was at Port Authority to greet the asylum seekers after a long and arduous journey to the Big Apple. Levine […]
norwoodnews.org
Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street
An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
What Adams owes NYC: The mayor should be wholly transparent about dinners and club membership payments
As a general rule, we have no problem with Mayor Adams’ active nightlife. He’s allowed to hold court in informal settings with friends and advisers. And it’s perfectly fine for a mayor to have some fun after the sun goes down, so long as it doesn’t impair his ability to do everything else the second toughest job in America demands. But when running up big tabs, it matters whether a mayor pays ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NIH Director's Blog
Threat to the New York City water supply--plutonium
The mayor of the City of New York received an anonymous letter on April 1st 1985 threatening to contaminate the water supply with plutonium unless all criminal charges against Mr Bernhard Goetz, the suspect in a dramatic subway shooting incident, were dismissed by April 11th 1985. Local and Federal authorities were called upon to evaluate the credibility of the threat and to institute a "round the clock" monitoring program by New York City personnel. The Environmental Measurements Laboratory, EML, was requested by the City to analyse a composite, large volume (approximately 175 litres) drinking water sample collected by City personnel on April 16th 1985. The concentration measured was 21 fCi/l which was a factor of 100 greater than previously observed results in our data base, and the mass isotopic content of the plutonium was very unusual. Additional samples were collected one to three months later at various distribution points in the water supply system. The plutonium concentrations were much lower and comparable to EML's earlier data. Mass isotopic analysis of these samples provided more reasonable compositions but with high uncertainties due to very low plutonium concentration. Recent measurements of large volume samples, approximately 1000 litres, collected in the Fall of 1985 from the New York City and New Jersey water supplies showed identical plutonium concentrations of 0.05 fCi/l. Mass isotopic analyses indicated similar 240Pu/239Pu ratios which were slightly lower than global fallout estimates. Due to our inability to confirm the elevated plutonium concentration value for the composite sample of April 16th 1985, it is impossible to conclude whether the threat to contaminate the New York City water supply was actually carried out or whether the sample was contaminated prior to receipt at EML.
bronx.com
Back-To-School Giveaway To Provide Scores Of Children With Essential Supplies
Rising Ground in partnership with Phipps Neighborhoods and the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development will hold a back-to-school giveaway of bookbags, school supplies, duffle bags, resources, and refreshments for children. Additionally, numerous nonprofit representatives will be site to provide services and support for the local Soundview community. Backpacks and supplied generously donated by Junior League of New York.
Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately
I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
NBC New York
Drive-By NYC Shooting Grazes Woman Walking With Young Kid: NYPD
A woman and child walking through the Bronx were caught up in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, with the former suffering a graze wound to her left cheek, police said. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the borough when a white BMW pulled up and two suspects inside opened fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
cityandstateny.com
YIMBY group targets local council member on Bronx rezoning
The fight over a proposed housing development in Throggs Neck is heating up, with a prodevelopment group launching a five-figure ad campaign calling on the local City Council member to support the project. Open New York has targeted the campaign at Council Member Marjorie Velázquez, a freshman member of the...
marijuanamoment.net
Here’s How Many Marijuana Shops New York Plans To Approve In Each Region Of The State In The First Licensing Round
With New York regulators set to begin accepting applications for the first round of adult-use marijuana retailer licenses for justice-involved people on Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has released a regional breakdown showing how those initial dispensary approvals will be distributed in regions across the state. This is...
Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation
It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
Comments / 0