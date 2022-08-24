Flyers head to unknown Ontario seeking first win

NORWALK — The St. Paul football program has been in this position before.

However, usually this week’s scenario falls somewhere in Weeks 11-through-15.

The Flyers will take the field this Friday against an opponent they have no prior history with in essentially any sport when they visit Ontario in a Week 2 non-league matchup.

“It’s kind of similar to playing a playoff opponent for the first time,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “It’s a team you have no history with. Getting to see them on film for the first time, we got to see a little bit of common opponents with Crestview and Plymouth in scrimmages. It at least gives you a feel.

“But, the bottom line is there is no athletic history between the two schools,” he added. “I think every team and program has its own personality, and that is something of an unknown right now. We know it’s a big challenge, and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Warriors (1-0) are a Division III program with a 75-player roster, compared to the Div. VII Flyers (0-1) and their 34-man roster. Not only is St. Paul looking for its first win of the season, but a victory would be a massive boost already in computer points.

But it’s not going to come easy. Though coming off a 3-7 season, the Warriors brought back all 11 offensive starters and eight of the 11 on defense. Ontario then rallied for a 21-17 win over Lexington, a team it had lost to 45-0 the year before, on Aug. 18 in its season opener.

Quarterback Bodpegn Miller was 10-of-16 passing for 166 yards with a touchdown, which went to Dylan Floyd as part of his four catches for 100 yards. Running back Chase Studer — who led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference in rushing (1,065) in 2021 — added 52 yards on 14 attempts.

“They have some talented athletes,” Livengood said. “Miller has good speed and a live arm. The Studer kid has good speed and runs tough — and they are a team with really good size up front on both sides of the ball.

“Based on preseason things I’ve read, I know they return just about every starter from last season, and that’s an unusual thing for any team,” he added. “And so they are an experienced and talented team with a lot of size at a Division III school.”

The Warriors run the spread offense, but are about a 50/50 run-pass offense.

“They throw and run well out of the spread offense, though they did get into some two-back sets for a bit last week,” Livengood said. “But it’s a 50-50 mix. The QB is good, but the kid who stood out to me through scrimmages and their first game is Braxton Hall at receiver. Just a really good athlete.”

In the win over Lexington, the Warriors forced and recovered two fumbles on defense. They are mainly a 4-3 base defense, and were led by Grason Bias (11 tackles) and Drew Barries (10 tackles).

“And when they lock on their man coverage in the secondary, they have pretty good cover guys,” Livengood said. “They don’t leave you a lot of space to throw the ball.

“They are a very talented team that is well-coached. They run mainly a 4-3 with some 4-4 looks — a lot of similarities to what Huron did front-wise.”

The Flyers are coming off a 41-7 loss at Huron last week. Though Livengood noted while the Tigers may end up being the best team St. Paul will face in the regular season, the longtime coach was still frustrated with certain aspects of his team’s performance.

“You watch the game again and see a lot of positives and negatives,” he said. “Obviously there are a lot of things we need to be better with. Some of the mistakes we made were mental. Some of the physical mistakes we made was because Huron has a lot of speed and size.

“They make it very difficult for anyone to match up with. When we do things right and they are just better, then you live with that.”

The Flyers still ran the ball 34 times for 193 yards in the loss. Quincey Crabbs led St. Paul with 116 yards on 18 attempts. Ben Burger added 68 yards and the lone TD on eight attempts.

Quarterback Drew Kuhnle finished 5-of-11 tasing for 48 yards, with AJ Meyer catching two passes for 29 yards. Andy Meyer (11 tackles) and Xavier Smith (nine tackles) paced the defense.

“What we need to improve are some of those things we didn’t do right,” Livengood said. “There were mental mistakes, blocking and defensive assignments we missed, special teams miscues … a lot of things we know we can control, we need to be a lot better at this week to give ourselves a chance.”