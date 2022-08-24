Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Leonsis Adds Baltimore Orioles to Shopping List
Ted Leonsis and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein are considering a bid for the Washington Nationals, but they also have a neighboring team on their radar. The two have reportedly told people connected to the Baltimore Orioles that they would consider bidding if the team became available. While the Nationals...
CBS Sports
A new twist on #OperationFadeGrom as Mets face Rockies, plus other best bets for Thursday
If you missed this morning's newsletter, Wajih went over the new balanced schedule MLB released Wednesday for the 2023 season, and I want to say I'm a fan of it. Long story short, teams will play fewer division games and more interleague games. In fact, everybody will play everybody at least once, which makes plenty of sense now that the National League has adopted the designated hitter.
Mets retire Willie Mays’ No. 24 as Old-Timers’ Day returns
NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Mays spent only two seasons with the New York Mets. His legacy will last forever. In a surprise salute at Citi Field, the Mets retired Mays’ jersey Saturday as part of festivities during the organization’s first Old-Timers’ Day since 1994. “From...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day
Colon will join upwards of 60 former Mets tomorrow in the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994. Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016, making the All-Star team in his final season in Queens. Colon's last campaign with the Mets also saw him crank the first home run of his career, which came at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
Yardbarker
Mets retire Willie Mays' number in surprise ceremony
No New York Mets player will wear No. 24 again after Willie Mays' number was retired in a surprise ceremony Saturday ahead of a game against the Colorado Rockies. Mays is best known for his accomplishments during a 21-year career with the New York/San Francisco Giants that earned him Hall of Fame honors. But in 1972, Mays was traded to the Mets one day ahead of his 41st birthday. He played out the remainder of his career in New York, retiring after the Mets lost in the 1973 World Series.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/27/22
Sportico | Barry M. Bloom (subscription required): Brian Cashman has taken a lot of heat recently with the Yankees sliding in August, partially due to the unpopular trade of Jordan Montgomery and partially due to Oswald Peraza not getting a callup to help the major league team. The organization seems to still have faith in the man who has led the front office for longer than any of his contemporaries, as reports are swirling that Cashman will still be in command heading into 2023 regardless of how the season ends. Honestly, this isn’t too much of a surprise, but I’m sure there will be some displeased with the news.
NBC Sports
Giants legend Mays' No. 24 retired by Mets in surprise move
Willie Mays is known as one of the most prolific Giants to ever play the game, but the Mets have loved him long after his return to New York. And on Saturday, the team made that adoration official by retiring Mays’ No. 24 in a surprise announcement during their Old Timers’ Day celebration at Citi Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Cashman sounds off on Yankees’ pursuit of Luis Castillo ahead of MLB trade deadline
The talk around baseball ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline much centered on now-former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo. Multiple teams pushed to acquire the two-time All-Star, but in the end, the Reds decided to send him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for four prospects. The Yankees were among the teams that […] The post Brian Cashman sounds off on Yankees’ pursuit of Luis Castillo ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have A Plan In Place With Nestor Cortes Out
The New York Yankees got some tough news this afternoon when it was learned that staff ace Nestor Cortes would be landing on the injured list with a groin issue. Cortes is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season. To replace the 27-year-old lefty, the Yankees called up righty reliever...
Priority OT Names Miami Hurricanes a Finalist; Sets Commitment Date
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Dragons go to 4-0 in Summer Showdown qualifying
The Shanghai Dragons improved to 4-0 on Sunday during East region qualifying for the Overwatch League Summer Showdown. The Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/27/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Athletics prediction and pick. Domingo German gets the call for the Yankees, while Adam Oller will start for the Athletics. Domingo German has made seven starts for the Yankees this year, having...
Comments / 0