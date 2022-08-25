Kobe Bryant mural unveiled on Mamba Day in Downtown Los Angeles

A new Kobe Bryant mural was unveiled on "Mamba Day" at 1147 South Hope St. in Downtown Los Angeles.

It features a black mamba snake, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. The inspiration behind the mural is "grana," a word used in Kobe Bryant's books and production company, Granity Studios.

"Grana" means magic and represents your inner potential and greatness. Artists say what makes this mural different from the others in Los Angeles is it shows Kobe Bryant out of Lakers uniform. The mural represents him after his basketball career.

Artists Odeith and Nikkolas Smith completed the mural in 10 days.

"We wanted to weave that grana throughout the piece, show both sides of Kobe, his athletic genius, his creative genius and my side is specifically focused on Gigi Bryant, her as that ball of energy and hope and joy that she always was," said Smith, an artist and activist.