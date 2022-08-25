ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kobe Bryant mural unveiled on Mamba Day in Downtown Los Angeles

By Jaysha Patel via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSsA5_0hU1LSh100

A new Kobe Bryant mural was unveiled on "Mamba Day" at 1147 South Hope St. in Downtown Los Angeles.

It features a black mamba snake, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. The inspiration behind the mural is "grana," a word used in Kobe Bryant's books and production company, Granity Studios.

"Grana" means magic and represents your inner potential and greatness. Artists say what makes this mural different from the others in Los Angeles is it shows Kobe Bryant out of Lakers uniform. The mural represents him after his basketball career.

Artists Odeith and Nikkolas Smith completed the mural in 10 days.

"We wanted to weave that grana throughout the piece, show both sides of Kobe, his athletic genius, his creative genius and my side is specifically focused on Gigi Bryant, her as that ball of energy and hope and joy that she always was," said Smith, an artist and activist.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Jury award in Kobe Bryant crash trial corrected to $30M, not $31M

The previously announced $31 million combined jury award against Los Angeles County for Vanessa Bryant and her co-plaintiff in the helicopter crash-site photos trial should have been $30 million, a judge determined Friday, based on a juror’s note delivered less than an hour after the higher number was read aloud in court Wednesday and reported around the world.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Us Weekly

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional As Trial Over Photos of Kobe Bryant Crash Site Starts: Everything to Know About Her Lawsuit

A heartbreaking trial. Vanessa Bryant got emotional at the trial regarding photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in January 2020. In his August 2022 opening statements, Vanessa's attorney Luis Li claimed that cell phone photos from the wreckage were shared by a deputy and fire captain "for […]
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
AOL Corp

Vanessa Bryant pledges to donate $16 million lawsuit winnings to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Vanessa Bryant has big plans for the $16 million won from Los Angeles County in her lawsuit over her husband's helicopter crash site photos. The attorney of the late Kobe Bryant's widow announced that Bryant plans to donate the money to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the nonprofit named in her husband and daughter Gianna's memory, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit winnings reduced by $1 million after juror discovered error

Vanessa Bryant’s $16 million verdict in her civil trial against Los Angeles County has been reduced by $1 million after a juror discovered an error. Bryant was initially awarded $16 million in her case after a jury unanimously found Los Angeles County liable for damages following the death of her husband, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, along with seven others in a helicopter crash in 2020. Her fellow plaintiff, Chris Chester, was awarded $15 million by the same jury in the case, bringing total damages up to $31 million.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy