Wapato, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima

As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Haystack burns in White Swan

WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
WHITE SWAN, WA
KIMA TV

Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum

KITTITAS CO, Wash. — One person drowned in Lake Cle Elum on Saturday after being reported missing. Officials with Kittitas County County Fire Protection #6 said they located the missing person in the water at Speelyi Beach. Life-saving measures were attempted, but first responders said they could not revive...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Driver without license causes crash, motorcyclist in hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:50 p.m. A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department. The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Medicine Valley Road Fire

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE:. The Medicine Valley Road Fire has been contained and crews are working to mop up, according to YCFD5. All evacuations have been lifted. The fire is considered 70% contained, according to crews on scene. Some homeless camps were lost to the fire. The Mount...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
YAKIMA, WA
NewsBreak
Sports
ncwlife.com

Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97

CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
CHELAN, WA
KIMA TV

Woman dies, man rescued in Yakima River near Wapato

WAPATO -- A woman has been found dead after being swept in the Yakima River. Another man rescued who attempted to dive into the water to save her. Deputies say the got the call shortly after 3pm of a woman in the river. When they arrived they say they found...
WAPATO, WA
97 Rock

Body of Woman Swept Away By Yakima River Found

The Yakima County Sheriff's office reports a woman who was swept away in the river has been found, but deceased. According to the YSCO, the woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was swimming in the river near the Wapato area with her brother around 3PM on Wednesday the 24th.
WAPATO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wapato woman dies, driver hurt when pickup truck rear-ends their car

WAPATO, Wash. — A 40-year-old passenger died on Thursday morning when her car was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds in rural Yakima County. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics from Fire District No. 5 rushed to the 1300-block of Lateral A Road in Wapato for reports of a vehicle collision that left multiple people injured.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
