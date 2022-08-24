Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima
As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
nbcrightnow.com
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
nbcrightnow.com
Haystack burns in White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
Level 3 evacuations issued for Medicine Valley Road Fire in Yakima County
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in effect for people in the White Swan area as the Medicine Valley Road Fire spreads across 1,000 acres in Yakima County. According to Yakima County Fire District No. 5, immediate evacuation notices are in effect for the following...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 23, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima driver wasn’t paying attention to the road, rolled pickup
YAKIMA, Wash. — When dangerous accidents end without anyone being injured, law enforcement tends to use these instances as examples of how to prevent danger in the future. This was the case with a vehicle rollover in Yakima where miraculously, no one was hurt. According to the Yakima Police...
KIMA TV
Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum
KITTITAS CO, Wash. — One person drowned in Lake Cle Elum on Saturday after being reported missing. Officials with Kittitas County County Fire Protection #6 said they located the missing person in the water at Speelyi Beach. Life-saving measures were attempted, but first responders said they could not revive...
nbcrightnow.com
Driver without license causes crash, motorcyclist in hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:50 p.m. A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department. The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she...
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Medicine Valley Road Fire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE:. The Medicine Valley Road Fire has been contained and crews are working to mop up, according to YCFD5. All evacuations have been lifted. The fire is considered 70% contained, according to crews on scene. Some homeless camps were lost to the fire. The Mount...
nbcrightnow.com
Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
nbcrightnow.com
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
KIMA TV
Yakima motorcyclist seriously injured after an unlicensed driver fails to yield
According to the Yakima Police Department a 28-year-old man who was driving his motorcycle at the intersection of S 28th Ave and Tieton Drive was ejected from his motorcycle. Police say a Jeep Patriot failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
‘It’s insane’: Puppy parvovirus outbreak hits Yakima animal shelter
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Humane Society is dealing with a spike in puppies coming into the shelter with canine parvovirus, a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease. “Literally, in the door they were popping with parvo positives,” YHS clinic director Kerstin Luisi said. “We’re like, this is insane.”...
KIMA TV
Woman dies, man rescued in Yakima River near Wapato
WAPATO -- A woman has been found dead after being swept in the Yakima River. Another man rescued who attempted to dive into the water to save her. Deputies say the got the call shortly after 3pm of a woman in the river. When they arrived they say they found...
Body of Woman Swept Away By Yakima River Found
The Yakima County Sheriff's office reports a woman who was swept away in the river has been found, but deceased. According to the YSCO, the woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was swimming in the river near the Wapato area with her brother around 3PM on Wednesday the 24th.
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
Wapato woman dies, driver hurt when pickup truck rear-ends their car
WAPATO, Wash. — A 40-year-old passenger died on Thursday morning when her car was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds in rural Yakima County. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics from Fire District No. 5 rushed to the 1300-block of Lateral A Road in Wapato for reports of a vehicle collision that left multiple people injured.
