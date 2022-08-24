ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan police shooting: Officer fatally shoots armed man during dispute with neighbor, fence fire

 3 days ago

Waukegan police said an officer fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and hammer and had a gasoline can strapped to his chest during a dispute with his neighbor Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the 1000-block of Glen Court at about 12:45 p.m. for a dispute between neighbors. The caller told police one of the neighbors was trying to start a chainsaw and had gasoline.

When the officer arrived, a wooden fence separating the neighbors' property was on fire. The officer got his car's fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire, but when approached the fence a man in his 20s, who police said was armed with a knife, a hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest, walked toward him.

The officer told the man to stop but the man didn't listen, police said, so the officer shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far the man has only been identified as a Waukegan resident in his 20s. Waukegan police said the officer who opened fire is a 15-year veteran who is in his 30s.

Waukegan police have called in Illinois State Police to investigate the shooting.

No further details have been released.

Comments / 20

Colleen Hallberg-Berg
3d ago

I'm sorry the officer had to do that but grateful he had the strength and courage to

Reply(1)
17
