Greeley, CO

CBS Denver

Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools

Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Campus police focused on student safety after knife threat at CSU

A man with a knife threatened a female student on Colorado State University's campus in Fort Collins this week. It happened outside near the recreation center on Wednesday morning. The man reportedly asked for directions and after the woman answered he physically grabbed her and started yelling at her. When another student ran over to help police say the suspect threatened both of the students with a knife before running away. Within minutes of 911 calls coming in, police were on scene and able to locate the suspect, who was arrested. CSU Police Chief Jay Callaghan described it as an...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Loveland Ladies: Get Set to ‘Let It Loose’ For ‘Girls Night Out’ Event

Let off some steam, have some pizza, have some cocktails, compete in some games and hit up the only rooftop in Downtown Loveland for a unique game. Sounds like a great time. Downtown Loveland better be on the lookout, as a "mob" of women will be hitting the area, and who knows what madness may ensue. Downtown Loveland puts on a few of these events throughout the year, with this one being themed "Game On!"
LOVELAND, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development

Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
SUPERIOR, CO
99.9 The Point

25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins

We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
FORT COLLINS, CO
macaronikid.com

2022 Colorado Dragon Boats Arrive at Riverdale Regional Park on Aug 27

In a partnership between the Colorado Dragon Boat, Adams County Parks, Open Space & Cultural Arts, and Colorado Dragon Boat Alliance (CODA), the ever-anticipated Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta is returning to Riverdale Regional Park on Saturday, August 27th. The Adams County Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta pays tribute to the generations...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

$10,000 federal loan forgiveness relieves Latino students' debt

DENVER — As students head back to school, excitement fills college campuses, but there's also a sense of relief for some, as President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. While the loan forgiveness will inevitably impact many, students...
DENVER, CO
gwwestword.com

Hail to the Spartans! Football wins first game in over two seasons

The Greeley West football team ended a losing streak of 20 games with its 23-7 victory against Mountain Range High School Friday night in Thornton. The Spartans got the goose egg off of their record and the proverbial monkey off of their back. QuaterBack Julian Salas said, “It feels amazing...
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
Boulder Clarion

Lafayette’s growing bakery neighborhood, a John’s fish recipe and a plant-based Boulder festival

In a quiet way, the area where South Boulder Road meets South Public Road has slowly become Boulder County’s oasis of baked goods. The newest addition to Lafayette’s impressive bakery roster is Sweet Bites Panaderia at 100 E. South Boulder Road. The tiny family-run establishment is turning out traditional doughnuts and classic Mexican baked goods including sweet breads, conchas, pineapple and pumpkin empanadas, cream-filled flaky pastries, cakes, and pig-shaped puerquitos cookies. Don’t miss the jalapeno and cream cheese turnovers.
LAFAYETTE, CO

