Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools
Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
Campus police focused on student safety after knife threat at CSU
A man with a knife threatened a female student on Colorado State University's campus in Fort Collins this week. It happened outside near the recreation center on Wednesday morning. The man reportedly asked for directions and after the woman answered he physically grabbed her and started yelling at her. When another student ran over to help police say the suspect threatened both of the students with a knife before running away. Within minutes of 911 calls coming in, police were on scene and able to locate the suspect, who was arrested. CSU Police Chief Jay Callaghan described it as an...
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doors
The bear spotted near an elementary school in Fort Collins.Credit of Geoff, a resident of Fort Collins. (Fort Collins, CO) A bear spotted near Beattie Elementary School in Fort Collins Thursday, prompted the school to go into a secure status.
Loveland Ladies: Get Set to ‘Let It Loose’ For ‘Girls Night Out’ Event
Let off some steam, have some pizza, have some cocktails, compete in some games and hit up the only rooftop in Downtown Loveland for a unique game. Sounds like a great time. Downtown Loveland better be on the lookout, as a "mob" of women will be hitting the area, and who knows what madness may ensue. Downtown Loveland puts on a few of these events throughout the year, with this one being themed "Game On!"
Police: CSU students harassed, threatened with knife
A suspect was arrested after two Colorado State University students were reportedly harassed on campus and had a knife pulled on them.
Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development
Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins
We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
2022 Colorado Dragon Boats Arrive at Riverdale Regional Park on Aug 27
In a partnership between the Colorado Dragon Boat, Adams County Parks, Open Space & Cultural Arts, and Colorado Dragon Boat Alliance (CODA), the ever-anticipated Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta is returning to Riverdale Regional Park on Saturday, August 27th. The Adams County Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta pays tribute to the generations...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
$10,000 federal loan forgiveness relieves Latino students' debt
DENVER — As students head back to school, excitement fills college campuses, but there's also a sense of relief for some, as President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. While the loan forgiveness will inevitably impact many, students...
Take a Glimpse Inside This Waterfront Mansion in Water Valley
If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
Hail to the Spartans! Football wins first game in over two seasons
The Greeley West football team ended a losing streak of 20 games with its 23-7 victory against Mountain Range High School Friday night in Thornton. The Spartans got the goose egg off of their record and the proverbial monkey off of their back. QuaterBack Julian Salas said, “It feels amazing...
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Holy Family spoils Frederick's fun on first night as new Golden Eagles
LONGMONT, Colo. — As the Golden Eagles (née Warriors) were finally ready to take flight on their newest chapter of Frederick athletics, the Holy Family Tigers had other plans. In one of the most evenly matched opening week games, the No. 6 Tigers stunned the No. 8 Golden...
Lafayette’s growing bakery neighborhood, a John’s fish recipe and a plant-based Boulder festival
In a quiet way, the area where South Boulder Road meets South Public Road has slowly become Boulder County’s oasis of baked goods. The newest addition to Lafayette’s impressive bakery roster is Sweet Bites Panaderia at 100 E. South Boulder Road. The tiny family-run establishment is turning out traditional doughnuts and classic Mexican baked goods including sweet breads, conchas, pineapple and pumpkin empanadas, cream-filled flaky pastries, cakes, and pig-shaped puerquitos cookies. Don’t miss the jalapeno and cream cheese turnovers.
These Mouth Watering Breakfast Donuts Are A Thing In Fort Collins
Donuts for breakfast certainly work in the traditional way. A fresh donut with a cup of coffee, that's a breakfast of champions right there but now, there's a whole new level of awesomeness for breakfast thanks to our friends at the Fort Collins Donut Company. They are taking eating donuts...
Some Colorado firefighters struggle to get help after being diagnosed with cancer
DENVER — For years, firefighters in Denver were tangled in a system designed to help them if they were diagnosed with cancer. Instead, it seemed to have the opposite effect for some diagnoses. Now firefighters and the city are working to streamline the program so that it helps when...
13-year-old driving car that hit school bus in Boulder County
A 13-year-old was behind the wheel when she crashed into a Boulder County school bus Friday morning.
Teen seen speeding with blown tires before bus crash
A witness describes the scene before a 13-year-old girl behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Suburban crashed into a Boulder County school bus.
