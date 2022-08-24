ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granby, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Wolcott, NY
City
Elba, NY
City
Endicott, NY
City
Hopkinton, NY
City
Westfield, NY
Endicott, NY
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Syracuse Man Pleads Guilty in Vestal Elks Lodge Burglary

A Syracuse man has pleaded guilty to stealing an ATM from the Vestal Elks Lodge. Phillip D. Jackson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after breaking into the lodge and stealing an ATM with $6,100 in it last summer. Jackson was arrested by state police in Albany on...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Burglary investigation underway at Cornell dorm

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary at a college dormitory. Cornell Police received a report from residents at Cascadilla Hall who claim they had items stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 Wednesday morning. The suspect or suspects entered the unlocked room and made away with a Nintendo Switch Console, controllers, and a charger.
NewsChannel 36

Olympia Sports to Shut Down

(WENY) -- A national sporting goods chain is closing all of its locations, including three in the Twin Tiers. Olympia Sports is shutting down, according to its website. The chain has three stores locally, in Horseheads, Hornell, and Sayre. According to the website store locator, it has 30 remaining locations across the northeastern United States. A store in Ithaca previously closed.
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Ccc#Biddeford#Gulls#The Ncaa Tournament#Hawks#The Ccc Coaches Poll
WETM 18 News

Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Broadcaster Moving Up In Hockey World With New Job

Friday, August 12th was the final Visions Summer Concert Series at the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena. Going on at the same time was the Binghamton Black Bears Fan Fest event. I was looking forward to the Black Bears second season at the arena and all the new things that would be coming our way. I have to admit that one of the changes made me a little sad. It's a selfish reason I admit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
rewind1077.com

Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
HOMER, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy