Binghamton HS to host distinguished graduates dinner
The Binghamton City School District will host it's Annual Distinguished Graduates Dinner on Thursday, October 13th, at Binghamton High School.
2022 HS Football Preview: Union-Endicott
HS Football Preview: We continue our preseason football coverage with the reigning Class A champs in section 4, the Union-Endicott Tigers, who are back and ready to roll despite some early obstacles.
Successful City of Binghamton backpack giveaway
This marks the 6th year that the City of Binghamton has partnered with CARES, Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards, to provide families with free backpacks and supplies for school.
Shopping carts defile the confluence
A shopping cart sculpture has been erected at the confluence in Binghamton, marring the picturesque landscape.
Syracuse Man Pleads Guilty in Vestal Elks Lodge Burglary
A Syracuse man has pleaded guilty to stealing an ATM from the Vestal Elks Lodge. Phillip D. Jackson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after breaking into the lodge and stealing an ATM with $6,100 in it last summer. Jackson was arrested by state police in Albany on...
whcuradio.com
Burglary investigation underway at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary at a college dormitory. Cornell Police received a report from residents at Cascadilla Hall who claim they had items stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 Wednesday morning. The suspect or suspects entered the unlocked room and made away with a Nintendo Switch Console, controllers, and a charger.
Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage
Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
NewsChannel 36
Olympia Sports to Shut Down
(WENY) -- A national sporting goods chain is closing all of its locations, including three in the Twin Tiers. Olympia Sports is shutting down, according to its website. The chain has three stores locally, in Horseheads, Hornell, and Sayre. According to the website store locator, it has 30 remaining locations across the northeastern United States. A store in Ithaca previously closed.
Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
Man pleads guilty to stealing ATM machine from Vestal Elks Lodge
Today, in Broome County Court, Phillip Jackson, 40 of Syracuse, plead guilty to the felony charge of Burglary in the Third Degree.
Southern Tier Broadcaster Moving Up In Hockey World With New Job
Friday, August 12th was the final Visions Summer Concert Series at the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena. Going on at the same time was the Binghamton Black Bears Fan Fest event. I was looking forward to the Black Bears second season at the arena and all the new things that would be coming our way. I have to admit that one of the changes made me a little sad. It's a selfish reason I admit.
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
wxhc.com
Homer School Superintendent Tom Turck Gives Updates on School Year
Homer Schools Superintendent Tom Turck joined John Eves on Meet Cortland County this morning. He gave us an update on the upcoming school year with things becoming more normal again. As well as the additions of Community Liaisons at all buildings in the district.
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
rewind1077.com
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
A small metal stand in a parking lot might have Ithaca’s best new taco
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a rather nondescript location in a parking lot along a busy strip of Elmira Road, but around lunch-time each day something unusual happens: a long line of people forms, stretching from a small sheet metal stand in front of some storage containers all the way out to the road, and even down the sidewalk.
Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York
An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
August has been full of winners at Tioga Downs Casino
Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols has been busy handing out money to jackpot winners throughout the month of August.
