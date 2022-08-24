ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

A Message from The President: Welcome Back!

Welcome to the beginning of a new academic year, and to what I believe will be the best year yet for Clemson. As Beth and I shared in our Welcome Back video to students, faculty and staff, we thank you for your preparation to be here, want you to work hard and also take care of yourselves and each other.
Clemson Extension’s Farmer Resource Rodeo rides again

The annual South Carolina Farmer Resource Rodeo is back — virtually, for now — after a 2-year pandemic break to offer a unique opportunity for farmers to learn about useful resources for their business and connect directly with provider representatives. On Friday, Sept. 9, Clemson Cooperative Extension’s S.C....
SC Fruit and Vegetable Field Report- August 22, 2022

Justin Ballew reports, “We had a few rain events last week, and temperatures were a little cooler. Fall planted crops are growing really well right now, but due to the recent moisture, we need to pay close attention to our disease management programs. In pecans, I’m not seeing many additional nuts dropping. Hopefully, we won’t lose any more between now and harvest. Scab is still being managed well, but we are seeing some signs of black aphids. The treatment threshold for black aphids from now to harvest is 15% of terminals (check all the leaflets on a terminal bud) have one adult aphid and nymph cluster present.”
