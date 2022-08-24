U.S. News & World Report Names Maryland as No. 1 State For Gender Equality. Analysis Cites Prioritizing K-12 Education Funding As Leading Factor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO