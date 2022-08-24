Read full article on original website
Burgum, State Leaders announce flat tax proposal
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting some good news from state officials on a normally sore subject, taxes. Governor Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Representative Craig Headland and fellow legislators Wednesday announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.
North Dakota lawmakers will consider flat tax
(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Legislature will consider a proposal to eliminate the state income tax and replace it with a flat tax. Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman and Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said in a joint announcement Wednesday the plan would save taxpayers about $250 million a year.
North Dakota looking at changes to state agency leasing process
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Office of Management and Budget is considering looking at changes to state agencies' leasing and construction management policies. The move comes after a one-point-eight million dollar building construction overrun incurred by the previous attorney general. The interim Government Administration Committee heard testimony Wednesday on how...
Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
Water rights in North Dakota, how it affects Red River Valley
So, when it comes to the Red River Water pipeline, as the city of Fargo grows, so does its claim of need for water.
Tuttle making Independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State
(Bismarck, ND) -- Past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is making an independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State. Tuttle said Wednesday that he had submitted just over the one-thousand signatures needed to make the November ballot. If the signatures are certified, Tuttle will face Republican Michael Howe and Democrat...
Bank of North Dakota: Federal student loan relief will not benefit state loan recipients
(Bismarck, ND) -- An official within the Bank of North Dakota is clarifying some confusion regarding who will be able to receive federal student loan relief. Kelvin Hullet is a Chief Business Development Officer with the Bank of North Dakota. He says those who have taken student loans through the state owned bank will likely be unable to benefit from President Biden's plan to relieve $10,000 of federal student debt to individual borrowers.
Pilot shortage hits North Dakota hard
Recently, Overland, along with many other flight schools, have noticed a huge uptick in people seeking a career in aviation, including here in North Dakota.
North Dakota is the first state launch a credential app
The purpose is to get North Dakotans ahead of the game and to allow access to all employment opportunities.
Gun sales in North Dakota
High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
North Dakota lawmakers question AG's office over cost overruns, deleted emails
(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers were left with more questions than answers after building renovations ordered by the state attorney general’s office went almost $2 million over budget and emails related to the project were deleted. Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness told the Government Administrative Committee on...
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 of federal student loans will benefit nearly 43 million Americans. But how do you know if that includes you?. About 45,000 borrowers statewide have student loans through the Bank of North Dakota. But the Bank of North Dakota...
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Ask just about any student and they will say less school is a good thing. Heck, ask some teachers and staff the same question and they may just give you the same answer. AND may just ENTICE educators... put an end to the staffing shortages... Or at least definitely give North Dakota a second glance!
North Dakota: Owner Of Glasser Images Files For Bankruptcy
The business owner filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy; documents show millions of dollars is owed.
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
A look at how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan affects North Dakotans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden made a controversial move Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections that affects millions of people. Biden announced Wednesday he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 for people who took out Pell Grants. North Dakotans have mixed feelings about it.
Plain Talk: NDGOP chairman says party may pull support for candidates in slurs controversy
MINOT, N.D. — NDGOP party chairman Perrie Schafer says he’s looking into the controversy around the use of homophobic slurs and other bigoted language in a messaging group organized by the North Dakota Young Republicans, and there may be consequences for Republican candidates who were a part of it.
ND Country Fest Announces Next Year’s 2023 Headliner
North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
North Dakota Young Republicans condemns "libel cancel culture" in announcement addressing controversial statements made in private chats
(Fargo, ND) -- Leaders of the North Dakota Young Republicans say the group rejects bigotry, but also are calling out what they call "libel cancel culture." Young Republican leaders issued a statement this week saying "cancel culture has become the norm for addressing conflict." "A Forum News Service columnist reported last week on slurs posted in a private Young Republicans chat group.
North Dakota, Scare Up Some Fun At World’s Largest Corn Maze!
110 acres with 32 miles of maze pathways. Stoney Brook Farms has really out done themselves.
