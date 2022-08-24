ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Wayne State Concedes Early Goal, Held To Five Shots With Two On Goal

WAYNE – With one goal being scored in the opening 15 minutes, both Wayne State College and Northwest Missouri State combined for 11 shots on goal Friday afternoon. From the WSC Soccer Complex on the new turf, WSC welcomed in the Bearcats. Hannah Stirling broke the scoreless tie at...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kerkman Powers Norfolk Catholic to Week 1 Win

OAKLAND - Karter Kerkman's five TDs and 256 yards paced Norfolk Catholic to a season-opening 37-12 road victory over Oakland-Craig Friday night. The hometown Knights decided the best defense is a good offense, grinding out an 8-1/2 minute possession to start the game. The drive came up empty following a Nolan Fennessy fumble recovery and from there, it was all Catholic.
NORFOLK, NE
waynedailynews.com

Winside Volleyball Secures Home Victory, 12 Service Aces Recorded

WINSIDE – Ahead of a weekend round robin tourney, the Winside volleyball team competed on their home court. From Winside, the Class D2 Wildcats welcomed in Class D1 Creighton to begin the NSAA volleyball season. The host Winside picked up the victory with scores of the match being 25-13,...
WINSIDE, NE
nwestiowa.com

First day at West Sioux features 10 new teachers

HAWARDEN—Tuesday was the first day of school for West Sioux School District families, and this year there will be many new faces throughout the school district. Joining the staff for the 2022-23 school year are 10 teachers. Here’s a closer look:. Kaylea Hansmann. Age: 22. Resides in: Rural...
HAWARDEN, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, August 27

A Sioux City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2018. Twenty-Six-year-old Tayvon Davis was sentenced after being found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and multiple counts of child endangerment. He was also ordered to pay 50-thousand dollars to the estate of the infant Maelyn Myers. Myers was 19 months old when she died.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Drought In Iowa Worsens, Lessens, As Farmers Plan For Harvest

Statewide, Iowa — Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others. The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the US Drought Monitor shows patches of red — representing extreme drought — in five western Iowa counties: Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury. Statewide, 66 counties are now in some form of drought. That’s down from 67 counties last week.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
NORFOLK, NE
kynt1450.com

Ambulance Called to Yankton High School

An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
YANKTON, SD
Hot 104.7

This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton

If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
YANKTON, SD

