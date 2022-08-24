Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Chalk Up Two More Victories, Complete New York Trip With Four Straight Wins
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK – A pair of New York opponents were on the schedule of #17 Wayne State College during their series in the Big Apple Friday afternoon. From Quealy Gymnasium in Rockville Centre, New York, WSC competed against Nyack College and Molloy College. Wayne State made quick...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Concedes Early Goal, Held To Five Shots With Two On Goal
WAYNE – With one goal being scored in the opening 15 minutes, both Wayne State College and Northwest Missouri State combined for 11 shots on goal Friday afternoon. From the WSC Soccer Complex on the new turf, WSC welcomed in the Bearcats. Hannah Stirling broke the scoreless tie at...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devil Girls Golf Finished Third During Home Invite, Haschke Wins Two-Hole Playoff
WAYNE – Members of the Wayne High girls golf team welcomed in several teams during their first of five home outings on the season. From the Wayne Country Club, 16 total varsity and junior varsity teams competed in Wayne on Friday. Head WHS girls golf coach, Josh Johnson said,...
News Channel Nebraska
Kerkman Powers Norfolk Catholic to Week 1 Win
OAKLAND - Karter Kerkman's five TDs and 256 yards paced Norfolk Catholic to a season-opening 37-12 road victory over Oakland-Craig Friday night. The hometown Knights decided the best defense is a good offense, grinding out an 8-1/2 minute possession to start the game. The drive came up empty following a Nolan Fennessy fumble recovery and from there, it was all Catholic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waynedailynews.com
Wayne High Limits Scoring Opportunities From Crimson Pride In Second Half, Record Costly Turnovers
OMAHA – After being stopped at the goal line in the final second of the first half and then turning the ball over on downs late in the game, turnovers played a factor during a season-opening loss for the Wayne High football team. From Rummel Stadium in Omaha, #5...
waynedailynews.com
Winside Volleyball Secures Home Victory, 12 Service Aces Recorded
WINSIDE – Ahead of a weekend round robin tourney, the Winside volleyball team competed on their home court. From Winside, the Class D2 Wildcats welcomed in Class D1 Creighton to begin the NSAA volleyball season. The host Winside picked up the victory with scores of the match being 25-13,...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devil Volleyball Swept In Home-Opener, Hill Finishes With Nine Kills And 15 Digs
WAYNE – With a two-day tournament slated for next week, the Wayne High volleyball program opened their season on the home court. From the Wayne Jr/Sr High School gymnasium, Class C1 Wayne welcomed in Class C2 Ponca Thursday evening. The visiting Indians picked up the sweep in straight sets...
siouxlandnews.com
Bulldogs take down Warriors for the first time since 2013
LE MARS, Iowa — Le Mars defeated SB-L 17-14 in a down to wire Week 1 contest. The Bulldogs earned their first win over the Warriors since 2013, snapping SB-L's win streak over the last 7 meetings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
First day at West Sioux features 10 new teachers
HAWARDEN—Tuesday was the first day of school for West Sioux School District families, and this year there will be many new faces throughout the school district. Joining the staff for the 2022-23 school year are 10 teachers. Here’s a closer look:. Kaylea Hansmann. Age: 22. Resides in: Rural...
KLEM
Saturday News, August 27
A Sioux City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2018. Twenty-Six-year-old Tayvon Davis was sentenced after being found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and multiple counts of child endangerment. He was also ordered to pay 50-thousand dollars to the estate of the infant Maelyn Myers. Myers was 19 months old when she died.
kwit.org
The Exchange 08.24.22: Sioux City School Board chooses new member Friday; Attorney Bob Tiefenthaler to join Iowa District Court 3b; Doing right by U.S. veterans
This week on The Exchange we talk about education, the needs of veterans and more. Today on the program we hear from seven applicants who want to fill in the remainder of the tenure school board member Dr. Juline Albert of Western Iowa tech who resigned a few weeks ago,
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
kiwaradio.com
Drought In Iowa Worsens, Lessens, As Farmers Plan For Harvest
Statewide, Iowa — Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others. The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the US Drought Monitor shows patches of red — representing extreme drought — in five western Iowa counties: Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury. Statewide, 66 counties are now in some form of drought. That’s down from 67 counties last week.
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
Kayak Fisherman Snags 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil in Missouri River
Andy Moore, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was casting for cash earlier this month during a kayak tournament on the Missouri River near the town of Yankton, South Dakota. He made an errant cast wide of his mark and snagged an immoveable object on shore that he thought was a rock. “I...
kynt1450.com
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
Unusual amount of bats being found in Siouxlanders’ homes
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, but they're not so welcome inside anyone's house.
SCPD: Homeowner fires single round after confrontation
A homeowner allegedly fired a shot to get an unknown party to leave his property.
Comments / 0