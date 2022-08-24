ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum

(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.  All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for August 20-26, 2022

Calvert County: CSM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement immediately: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees voted Aug. 19, 2022 to lift the college’s current COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The trustees reached this decision based on numerous factors, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issuing new federal guidelines loosening virus protocols and erasing the distinction among […]
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

2-alarm fire breaks out at Rockville apartment building

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Fire crews are investigating a 2-alarm fire that broke out an apartment building in Rockville, Maryland on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials, crews responded around around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a fire at the Grosvenor House Apartments located at 10101 Grosvenor Place.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

SMCPS Announces Enhanced Security Measures For After School Events

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events. Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WUSA9

National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

COVID vaccine mandate for DC government workers is unlawful, judge rules

Washington, D.C. , can no longer require its city government workers to be vaccinated fully against COVID-19 as an employment requirement , a judge ruled this week. The decision strikes down the mandate implemented by Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier this year that required government workers to have a complete course of vaccination and the booster shot without an alternative test-out option. The mandate was one of the strictest vaccine requirements for local government employees nationwide and applied to more than 30,000 workers employed by the district.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July

According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Construction and Lane Closure Planned for MD 235 Between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 and 2

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Public Works (DPWT) contractor, Great Mills Trading Post, Co., will work along the northbound side of MD 235/Three Notch Road for sidewalk construction. Construction will occur between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 and 2, starting on or about Aug. 31, 2022, at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD

