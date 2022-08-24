Washington, D.C. , can no longer require its city government workers to be vaccinated fully against COVID-19 as an employment requirement , a judge ruled this week. The decision strikes down the mandate implemented by Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier this year that required government workers to have a complete course of vaccination and the booster shot without an alternative test-out option. The mandate was one of the strictest vaccine requirements for local government employees nationwide and applied to more than 30,000 workers employed by the district.

