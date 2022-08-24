Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Related
Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum
(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library. All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
SoMD Week in Review for August 20-26, 2022
Calvert County: CSM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement immediately: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees voted Aug. 19, 2022 to lift the college’s current COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The trustees reached this decision based on numerous factors, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issuing new federal guidelines loosening virus protocols and erasing the distinction among […]
NBC Washington
‘All Over': Residents Report Mold, Mouse Infestation in District Heights Apartments
Residents of an apartment building in District Heights, Maryland, report a mouse infestation and mold — which one resident believes sent his and his girlfriend's children to emergency rooms for trouble breathing. In a story you’ll see first on 4, News4 was there as Prince George’s County inspectors investigated...
People displaced, pets dead after 3-alarm fire in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters from Frederick County and its surrounding areas worked for hours Wednesday into Thursday to get control of a fire that left eight people without homes and some of their pets dead. Frederick County Division of Fire/Rescue Services said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
2-alarm fire breaks out at Rockville apartment building
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Fire crews are investigating a 2-alarm fire that broke out an apartment building in Rockville, Maryland on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials, crews responded around around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a fire at the Grosvenor House Apartments located at 10101 Grosvenor Place.
Adult, Two Minors Displaced After Discarded Smoking Material Leads To La Plata Townhouse Fire
A family of three was displaced from their La Plata home when an accidental fire broke out when smoking materials were haphazardly discarded, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Members of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Patient Court home shortly after 12:15 p.m. on...
msn.com
Why an American chestnut tree in Centreville is the 'holy grail' for conservationists
After the species was devastated by an Asian blight in the early 20th century, a single American chestnut tree in Centreville has been deemed a “precious resource” by the Delaware Nature Society. Jim White, a senior fellow at the Delaware Nature Society, said the tree discovered at Coverdale...
fox5dc.com
Sugarloaf Mountain could close to the public over rezoning controversy
ADAMSTOWN, Md. - Nearly 300,000 people come to visit Sugarloaf Mountain each year, but now the owner is currently threatening to close it to the public if Frederick County moves forward with a new rezoning plan. FOX 5 spoke with people who live in the area who say this decision...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
SMCPS Announces Enhanced Security Measures For After School Events
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events. Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
Pizza John's of Essex recalls 150,000+ pounds of frozen pizza
A major Baltimore-area pizza restaurant is recalling more than 156,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizza that were produced without USDA inspection.
Maryland Man Burning Debris With Gas Airlifted To Hospital When Flames Flash: Fire Marshal
What started as an innocuous gasoline-fueled fire outside a Maryland home led to a hospital visit for a 75-year-old man who suffered burn wounds in Dorchester County and had to be airlifted for treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Maryland blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A blind caregiver in Maryland is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
Washington Examiner
COVID vaccine mandate for DC government workers is unlawful, judge rules
Washington, D.C. , can no longer require its city government workers to be vaccinated fully against COVID-19 as an employment requirement , a judge ruled this week. The decision strikes down the mandate implemented by Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier this year that required government workers to have a complete course of vaccination and the booster shot without an alternative test-out option. The mandate was one of the strictest vaccine requirements for local government employees nationwide and applied to more than 30,000 workers employed by the district.
themunchonline.com
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE
3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem
Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
Construction and Lane Closure Planned for MD 235 Between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 and 2
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Public Works (DPWT) contractor, Great Mills Trading Post, Co., will work along the northbound side of MD 235/Three Notch Road for sidewalk construction. Construction will occur between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 and 2, starting on or about Aug. 31, 2022, at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on […]
Bay Net
Calvert Sheriff’s Officers Helping “Clear The Shelter” In August
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It just happens to be ‘National Dog Day’ AND ‘Clear the Shelter’ month…It’s no coincidence!. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for their August ‘Clear the Shelter’ pet adoption campaign.
North Beach Concert on the Pavilion: 3 of A Kind
The concert on the pavilion featuring 3 of A Kind is this Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 6 pm. In addition to the concert, the Wheel House Beer Garden will be set up on Bay Avenue to sell drinks. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Ladies of Charity. While you’re in town, be sure to […]
Comments / 0