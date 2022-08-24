Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Help wanted: City of Wellington sanitation-landfill supervisor
The City of Wellington is accepting applications for the Sanitation-Landfill Supervisor, who is responsible for the supervision and operations of the refuse collection services, transfer station, construction and demolition landfill, and the City recycling center. High School diploma/GED. required, college coursework in Bus. Management, Environmental Science preferred with equivalent education/experience considered. Ks. Driver’s License needed with CDL required in 6 months and Household Hazardous Waste certification within 18 months. Positive attitude, and self-starters with Supervisory experience are encouraged to apply. Please apply at www.cityofwellington.net, Employment tab by 5:00 pm, September 2, 2022. EOE, Drug-free environment. Salary range is $20.52 to $31.44 DOQ w/ benefits.
Sedgwick County commissioner under fire after dispute at local bar
Sedgwick County commissioners have issued statements in response to a situation that happened last weekend involving 4th District Commissioner Lacey Cruse. Media reports said Cruse was banned from XY Bar in Wichita after a dispute with a bartender, and the bartender accused Cruse of calling her a name that was racist. Cruse issued a statement on her Facebook page on Thursday:
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Wichita
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KAKE TV
Evergy customers to face rate increase because of fuel costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy customers are seeing increased rates this summer when it comes to their electric bill. The company said it had to increase its fuel charge because of the “volatile” cost of natural gas. It is something people likely see reflected in gas prices every day.
DA: Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for lying to buyers, withholding titles
In one case, the dealership lied about a vehicle’s status as a scrap car, the DA’s Office said. In the other, it sold a vehicle that had open safety recalls without disclosing them.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 25, 2022. •6:56 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 200 block N. C St, Wellington. •7:50 a.m. Richard D. Nicholson, 35, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for brake lights. •8 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 1100 block E....
Save yourself a trip: These Wichita-area favorite restaurants are closed through mid-September
The owners say they are saving expenses, giving staff a break and performing maintenance
Three firefighters injured, one critically, in east Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Smoke and ash filled the sky in east Wichita on Saturday as EMS and first responders were on the scene of a house fire. The house, located in the 500 block of Bleckley St., near Oliver and Kellogg Ave, caught fire around 5 p.m. According to Lane Pearman, Battalion Chief with […]
Hay baler ignites fire in Butler County field
ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — It took crews from multiple departments in Butler County several hours to bring a field fire under control. Butler County Fire District #3 says the fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of SW 160th St and Tawakoni Rd., northeast of Rose Hill. When crews arrived, they […]
ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
Police departments in Cowley County to provide protection from catalytic converter thefts
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Several police departments in Cowley County are providing CATETCH kits or kits that prevent catalytic convert thefts. A CATETCH is a label that is easily installed onto a catalytic converter. According to mastergard.com, the label is laser cut with a unique code and the URL of a secure, accredited database […]
Wichita used car dealership banned from sales in Kansas, must pay $159k, DA says
iDeal Motors, LLC, a used car dealership in south Wichita, has been banned from doing business in Kansas
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
Big concerts at INTRUST Bank Arena brings hopeful sign for local businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Getting back to business. For the first time since before the pandemic, INTRUST Bank Arena had a sold-out crowd Thursday night for country singer Morgan Wallen. “We have had a lot of great concerts and great events since then. But packing the house with 12,000 fans. People from all over the […]
Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
Update: Fire under control in east Wichita
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Cir., northeast of 143rd Sreet East and Harry.
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
KWCH.com
Near-victim of phishing scam shares story to warn others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With scammers constantly seeking opportunities to steal personal information and money, a Wichita man shared a recent experience with hopes of keeping others from becoming victims. While the scammers walked away without getting the man’s money, they did gain access to his computer and bank account.
