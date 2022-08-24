ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

sumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: City of Wellington sanitation-landfill supervisor

The City of Wellington is accepting applications for the Sanitation-Landfill Supervisor, who is responsible for the supervision and operations of the refuse collection services, transfer station, construction and demolition landfill, and the City recycling center. High School diploma/GED. required, college coursework in Bus. Management, Environmental Science preferred with equivalent education/experience considered. Ks. Driver's License needed with CDL required in 6 months and Household Hazardous Waste certification within 18 months. Positive attitude, and self-starters with Supervisory experience are encouraged to apply. Please apply at www.cityofwellington.net, Employment tab by 5:00 pm, September 2, 2022. EOE, Drug-free environment. Salary range is $20.52 to $31.44 DOQ w/ benefits.
WELLINGTON, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Sedgwick County commissioner under fire after dispute at local bar

Sedgwick County commissioners have issued statements in response to a situation that happened last weekend involving 4th District Commissioner Lacey Cruse. Media reports said Cruse was banned from XY Bar in Wichita after a dispute with a bartender, and the bartender accused Cruse of calling her a name that was racist. Cruse issued a statement on her Facebook page on Thursday:
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Wichita

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Evergy customers to face rate increase because of fuel costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy customers are seeing increased rates this summer when it comes to their electric bill. The company said it had to increase its fuel charge because of the "volatile" cost of natural gas. It is something people likely see reflected in gas prices every day.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 25, 2022. •6:56 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 200 block N. C St, Wellington. •7:50 a.m. Richard D. Nicholson, 35, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for brake lights. •8 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 1100 block E....
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

Hay baler ignites fire in Butler County field

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — It took crews from multiple departments in Butler County several hours to bring a field fire under control. Butler County Fire District #3 says the fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of SW 160th St and Tawakoni Rd., northeast of Rose Hill. When crews arrived, they […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The "old eyesore," as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. "It's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears," said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
KAKE TV

Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney's Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Near-victim of phishing scam shares story to warn others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With scammers constantly seeking opportunities to steal personal information and money, a Wichita man shared a recent experience with hopes of keeping others from becoming victims. While the scammers walked away without getting the man's money, they did gain access to his computer and bank account.
WICHITA, KS

