The City of Wellington is accepting applications for the Sanitation-Landfill Supervisor, who is responsible for the supervision and operations of the refuse collection services, transfer station, construction and demolition landfill, and the City recycling center. High School diploma/GED. required, college coursework in Bus. Management, Environmental Science preferred with equivalent education/experience considered. Ks. Driver’s License needed with CDL required in 6 months and Household Hazardous Waste certification within 18 months. Positive attitude, and self-starters with Supervisory experience are encouraged to apply. Please apply at www.cityofwellington.net, Employment tab by 5:00 pm, September 2, 2022. EOE, Drug-free environment. Salary range is $20.52 to $31.44 DOQ w/ benefits.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO