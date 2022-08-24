Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Man caught on camera shattering window outside downtown Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police hope you can help identify a man who shattered an expensive window at a downtown business. Security video from a locally owned business near Kellogg and Broadway shows what happened around 2:30 a.m. on June 28. A man was walking around the parking lot talking to himself. He then picked up a large rock or piece of concrete and threw it against a plate glass window.
Police release name of man killed Sunday in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a man whose body was found in south Wichita Sunday was 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. They are still investigating his death. Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to an alley in the 1800 block of S. Spruce after someone reported finding a body. […]
msn.com
3 killed in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Kingman County. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE 10th Street and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Justin...
3 Cheney residents dead in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
Police ID Kan. man found dead, possibly run over by vehicle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead body found, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Three Kansans killed, one injured in crash on Friday, Kansas Highway Patrol says
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
WIBW
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect that damaged items at local phone store
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for a suspect that damaged multiple items at a local mobile phone store earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred just after 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 4800 block of E. Harry. Crime Stoppers asks that if you […]
KAKE TV
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
KAKE TV
Multi-state search for missing man faces challenges
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The search for a missing loved one is hard on any family. Now, try imagine trying to do it when the search covers three states, half a country and a language barrier. This is exactly what a Wichita family is struggling with. The family of Fasika...
KWCH.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Gordon, KS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in a home near the 7900 block of SW 163rd St. near Gordon, Kansas, Saturday morning. Sheriff Sergeant, Robert Albert, says they’re investigating the death as suspicious and waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.
Authorities, family looking for woman missing ‘without a trace’ from Wichita for 2 years
Sarah Marie Pettit, 38, was last seen about two years ago, in the fall of 2020, in the Wichita, Kansas, area, where she lived, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
kfdi.com
Victim identified in south Wichita death investigation
Police have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in a south Wichita neighborhood. The body of 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita was found August 21st in the 1800 block of South Spruce. Addis was pronounced dead at the scene and police said he may have been run over by a vehicle.
Parolee charged in 2020 homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was initially arrested in connection to a 2020 homicide has now been charged in connection to the man’s death. Zachary Province, 39, has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter; unreasonable belief of justified deadly force. Province was a suspect in the June 29, 2020, shooting death […]
Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
Police: Family dog attack injures Kan. woman, 10-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and animal control officials are investigating a dog attack that sent a woman and a juvenile to the hospital. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South in Wichita for an animal bite call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Police departments in Cowley County to provide protection from catalytic converter thefts
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Several police departments in Cowley County are providing CATETCH kits or kits that prevent catalytic convert thefts. A CATETCH is a label that is easily installed onto a catalytic converter. According to mastergard.com, the label is laser cut with a unique code and the URL of a secure, accredited database […]
KWCH.com
Near-victim of phishing scam shares story to warn others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With scammers constantly seeking opportunities to steal personal information and money, a Wichita man shared a recent experience with hopes of keeping others from becoming victims. While the scammers walked away without getting the man’s money, they did gain access to his computer and bank account.
Wichita man charged with capital murder in Super Bowl Sunday double homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was previously charged in connection to a shooting that killed two people living in a shed on Super Bowl Sunday has had a capital murder charge added, Sedgwick County Officials said Friday. Justin Macormac was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, […]
