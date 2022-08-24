Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Bloomington, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Loma Linda, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLoma Linda, CA
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorHighland, CA
Colton, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorColton, CA
Related
msn.com
Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
Brush fire in Poway prompts evacuations
Crews are battling a brush fire in Poway Thursday, prompting evacuations in the nearby area.
Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms
Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Lake Hemet is either about half empty or half full
Lake Hemet’s lake level when full is 135 feet, according to Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Mike Gow in his report to directors at the board meeting last Thursday. The report stated that when the lake is half full, the level is 118 feet. As of July 26, he wrote, the level is only 120.5 feet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley wins procurement award
Moreno Valley has been recognized for its procurement services. The city recently received a 2022 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the non-profit National Procurement Institute, according to a statement on the city’s website. Moreno Valley was one of 73 entities in the United States and Canada to...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County Board of Supervisors Order Audit of OCPA
Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to initiate an independent investigation into the embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The only County Supervisor to vote against the investigation was former Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. It should be noted that Wagner sits on the 6-member OCPA board, along with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll.
recordgazette.net
Stewart Park will prioritize play, splash pads and, possibly, Cherry Festival
At least 800 households responded to surveys soliciting input for the design of Beaumont’s Stewart Park, most from the city itself, along with input from visitors — particularly attendees at the city’s Fourth of July event. Beaumont has been working with PlaceWorks, which has an office in...
Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately
Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theeagle1069.com
Road Work In Palm Desert, Indio
Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. Concrete rehabilitation work is underway on Cook Street between Frank Sinatra Drive and Merle Drive in Palm Desert. It started on Wednesday, August 24th 2022 and will continue through November 2022. The work includes repairing...
An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association
A middle school student got extra special attention today from the Indio police department. Adrian and his mother were in a traffic collision on Monday on Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. "He was shaken up knowing they were in a traffic accident, and his mother went to the hospital," says Ben Guitron, the Indio Police The post An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon
As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Caltrans works to repair 10 Freeway in Riverside Co. after flash flood; eastbound travel no longer impacted
Caltrans crews began working Thursday morning to replace a section of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County that was destroyed by a flash flood. Heavy rainfall hit the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, washing away the freeway’s eastbound lanes roughly 30 miles west of Blythe, near Joshua Tree National Park. Devin Croft captured video […]
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
Reefer Madness: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Destroys Home due to… Solar Panels
On August 5, 2021, according to a civil complaint filed in federal court, Riverside County Sergeant Julio Olguin and around 20 deputies dressed in green fatigues and tactical gear used a battering ram to break down the side door of a home in Lake Elsinore, a bedroom community in Riverside County, California.
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Washes Away Part of 10 Freeway in Riverside County
Heavy rain in Riverside County on Wednesday washed away part of the 10 Freeway, leaving some eastbound lanes closed until further notice. As of Thursday morning at 6 a.m., the eastbound 10 Freeway remained closed just east of the 177 freeway, in the Desert Center area about 70 miles outside of Palm Springs. Some lanes reopened later Thursday, but it was not immediately clear when the freeway will fully reopen.
Indian Canyon Drive reopens after flooding closure
Flood waters from rain in our local mountains shut down Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs early Friday. The closure marked the second time in two weeks the roadway was closed due to water. Palm Springs Police closed the road at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road. The post Indian Canyon Drive reopens after flooding closure appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0