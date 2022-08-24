ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps

An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms

Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Lake Hemet is either about half empty or half full

Lake Hemet’s lake level when full is 135 feet, according to Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Mike Gow in his report to directors at the board meeting last Thursday. The report stated that when the lake is half full, the level is 118 feet. As of July 26, he wrote, the level is only 120.5 feet.
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Menifee, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Menifee, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley wins procurement award

Moreno Valley has been recognized for its procurement services. The city recently received a 2022 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the non-profit National Procurement Institute, according to a statement on the city’s website. Moreno Valley was one of 73 entities in the United States and Canada to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County Board of Supervisors Order Audit of OCPA

Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to initiate an independent investigation into the embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The only County Supervisor to vote against the investigation was former Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. It should be noted that Wagner sits on the 6-member OCPA board, along with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately

Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Response#City Of Menifee#Menifee Police Department#Cal Fire
theeagle1069.com

Road Work In Palm Desert, Indio

Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. Concrete rehabilitation work is underway on Cook Street between Frank Sinatra Drive and Merle Drive in Palm Desert. It started on Wednesday, August 24th 2022 and will continue through November 2022. The work includes repairing...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association

A middle school student got extra special attention today from the Indio police department. Adrian and his mother were in a traffic collision on Monday on Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. "He was shaken up knowing they were in a traffic accident, and his mother went to the hospital," says Ben Guitron, the Indio Police The post An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon

As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions

There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Flooding Washes Away Part of 10 Freeway in Riverside County

Heavy rain in Riverside County on Wednesday washed away part of the 10 Freeway, leaving some eastbound lanes closed until further notice. As of Thursday morning at 6 a.m., the eastbound 10 Freeway remained closed just east of the 177 freeway, in the Desert Center area about 70 miles outside of Palm Springs. Some lanes reopened later Thursday, but it was not immediately clear when the freeway will fully reopen.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indian Canyon Drive reopens after flooding closure

Flood waters from rain in our local mountains shut down Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs early Friday. The closure marked the second time in two weeks the roadway was closed due to water. Palm Springs Police closed the road at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road. The post Indian Canyon Drive reopens after flooding closure appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy